The summer gathering known as Telluride Art + Architecture has always been immersive.
Sponsored by Telluride Arts, the region’s oldest nonprofit, the event brings together artists, designers, architects, chefs and guests for a stimulating few days of looking, listening, reading, noshing and (especially) touring: the highlight of the week has always been the home tours, which offer both a symbolic and literal taste of what life, elevated in this region can be like.
This year, the tour will take “sensory stimuli” to a whole new level: scents of grass, plants and fresh flowers will be on offer Saturday, July 14, when, for the first time, A+A will offer a garden tour of spaces in downtown Telluride. A couple of these places are “secret gardens,” as Ann Barker, the tour’s organizer, put it. “The garden is hidden behind a gate, at a private residence. No one from the public has been able to see it until now.”
In fact, by definition, all the private spaces A+A’s guests will get to visit this weekend are “hidden,” including a rooftop garden overlooking downtown. Fair to say, even the owners of these spaces have rarely (if ever) viewed them this way: for a space of just a few hours, from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 15-16, the venues will be transformed into literal feasts for the senses, carefully curated showcases for local art, paired with sips and bites from gourmet chefs, and (perhaps) a dance performance or live music. It would be logical to watch a plein air artist at work in one of the gardens this summer. Barker is reaching out; after all, she has an extensive roster to draw upon, and a mission to mix it up creatively.
“We’re in touch with other local arts associations: Telluride Dance, and Tellluride Chamber Music,” she said. “We’ll talk to Telluride Theatre and plein-air artists, as well. Telluride Arts’ charge is to offer opportunities to as many artists as we can.
“ … We’ve never offered a garden tour,” Barker added. “It was inspired by how much time and effort people put into their gardens in Telluride.”
The tour arrives at an ideal meteorological and horticultural moment, when local plantings will be at their prime. The growing season is famously brief at an elevation of 8,000 feet, where just a few weeks separate late-season flurries from the first snowstorm of autumn, which can arrive as early as September.
“I love taking a stroll down residential streets in summertime and seeing beautiful gardens,” Barker said. “It’s perfect timing for this tour: the designers I’ve been speaking to will all have the gardens ready to go for the Fourth of July.”
The garden tour and the home tour will take place on separate days — guests won’t have to forego one immersive extravaganza in order to take in the other. That said, guests are (as the Brits might put it) spoilt for choice this time of year: It’s a busy time in the box canyon when it comes to all things artistic. Art + Architecture week coincides with the Ah Haa School’s visual-arts extravaganza, Ah Haa HAHA (visit ahhaa.org to learn more) and the Americana Music Festival at the Sheridan Opera House (sheridanoperahouse.com).
Just a few days later, Telluride Theatre’s Shakespeare in the Park production of “Hamlet” opens for a weeklong run on Town Park Stage (visit telluridetheatre.org for more information).
Not all of A+A week requires a ticket for admittance. The event launches Tuesday, July 11, with Twenty (by) Telluride: the Architecture Edition, a snappy slideshow at Telluride Arts’ HQ where visiting and local design professionals share their passions. Admission is free, as is a Mountain Village public artist reception the following evening, and so are a trio of “Great Books” discussions and author signings, at the Madeline in Mountain Village and Telluride Arts downtown.
The remainder of A+A, including a private dinner with visiting “floral fossil” artist Ronni Nicole and design industry get-togethers, is ticketed. The garden tour will take place at four homes in downtown Telluride — “very walkable for people,” Barker said — to be followed by tours of a quartet of residences downtown and in Aldasoro, on Deep Creek mesa above town “Like last year, we’ll provide a shuttle,” Barker said.
Tickets for the 2023 edition of A+A recently went on sale, albeit a smaller number of them than for other fests.
“We’re trying to keep it to a manageable size,” Barker said. “It’s a lot to open your home or garden to the public.”
For more information and to see a schedule, visit tellurideartandarchitecture.com.
