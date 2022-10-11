The life of a writer is an interior life, one that may have little to do with how one appears to those on the outside. Justin Criado — writer, editor of this paper, door ambassador for the Buck, metal music fanatic, cat lover and Harley rider — has been giving readers a glimpse of his mind’s inner workings through his column, The Chopping Block, for years. The columns are an excursion into the macabre, dishing up slices of dark musings tinged with horror, humor and pulsing with the intense music he favors. His debut book, “Chronicles of Chaos,” was released Tuesday and will be Monday’s latest Authors Uncovered featured work, 5:30 p.m. at Wilkinson Public Library.
The easy-going, laconic writer from Pittsburgh is decidedly independent when it comes to the book business. In July, Criado earned his master’s in creative writing with a focus on publishing from Western Colorado University. There, he studied under best-selling author and owner/founder of Colorado’s WordFire Press, Kevin J. Anderson (“Dune,” “Star Wars”). For his master’s project he coedited and published “Weird Tales: Best of the Early Years 1923-25” with best-selling horror author Jonathan Maberry. The collection features lost pieces by H.P. Lovecraft, Harry Houdini and “more weirdo writers from that era,” said Criado, who is publishing his works under the name Rev. Justin Criado.
“I decided to pursue the publisher program because I wanted to learn how to release my own books,” the ordained minister said. “I have a vision to operate and put out my work like an underground record label that only releases short runs of Scandinavian black metal on cassettes. If you know, you know. I have no desire to be part of the mainstream or pop culture in any sense when it comes to my writing. I want to do my own thing and foster a cult following. And there’s always an underground. I was fortunate to receive a Telluride Arts grant that covered the expenses of putting out ‘Chronicles of Chaos.’
“Also, f—k, Amazon. A billionaire trying to leave Earth in a penis-shaped rocket ship doesn’t need any money from me.”
For Criado, writing and the metal music he reveres go hand in hand.
“I’m an unapologetic metalhead. I’m literally listening to Slayer’s ‘Seasons in the Abyss’ right now,” he said. “I cannot write without music on, and I’m pretty much always listening to music, no matter what I’m doing, so it seeps into my pieces in insidious ways, especially when I’m exploring a thought, then hear a lyric that I’ll reinterpret, given my state of mind at that time. It really makes no logical sense. If I could explain it better, I would. But as Slayer said, ‘Step outside yourself and let your thoughts drain, as you go insane, go insane!’”
The willful fall into insanity naturally leads to the horror genre that dominates his work. He grew up watching classic black-and-white Universal Monsters movies with his father. Early monsters such as “The Mummy” and “The Creature from the Black Lagoon” kickstarted Criado’s fascination with fear.
“I was scared of everything as a kid, thanks to movies like ‘It’ and ‘Child’s Play.’ Clowns eating children and toys wielding butcher knives were very real to me at that age,” he said. “But the older I got, the more I appreciated the writing, stories and effects behind them. Then you have the gateway horror, like ‘Goosebumps’ and ‘Are You Afraid of the Dark?’”
As hair-raising as the genre can be, Criado said he doesn’t find it to be a hopeless artistic perspective in any way.
“I think horror is a more sobering look at the world, especially things people don’t want to think about,” he said. “Horror allows people to momentarily experience the worst of humanity, but then laugh it off as fiction at the end.”
Horror, in fact, is a genre that enjoys enormous popularity if the surge in scary movies — especially this time of year — is any indication. Horror does, he said, hold up a mirror to the deeper parts of the human psyche.
“Look at Jeffrey Dahmer becoming a rockstar again in 2022,” Criado said. “Obviously, he was a terrible person, but people still glamorize him and even profit off of him and what he did. People, no matter if they want to admit it or not, have this deep-seeded morbid curiosity. It’s a little unsettling and scary, but horror lets people indulge that.”
This weekend’s Telluride Horror Festival is one Criado never misses. He’s particularly looking forward to Clint Howard serving ice cream at the ice cream social, and then the screening of “Ice Cream Man,” as well as Joe Begos’ latest “Christmas Bloody Christmas” and the new “V/H/S/99.”
“But I like finding something new that I wasn’t necessarily expecting. I always check out the author readings and events as well,” he said.
His own writing for the Daily Planet has earned awards from the Colorado Press Association as some of the best in the state over the years, and his work has been featured in the Denver Post, Westword, Salt Lake City Weekly, Phoenix New Times, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.
“Chronicles of Chaos,” is a compendium of three years of The Chopping Block, pieces he revisited and expanded to make “a little spicier.” Read: scarier.
What does Criado fear?
“I have anxiety. I’m pretty much afraid of everything, but that makes my pieces, especially in ‘Chronicles of Chaos,’ like little, pocket-sized panic attacks. Perfect for the apocalypse,” he explained. “Also, I hate spiders.”
“Chronicles of Chaos” marks the onset of what he sees as a lifetime of independent releases.
“I already have outlines of 10 to 12 new pieces for my next collection (working title: ‘Lies I Tell My Cat’). I’m planning to bury myself in writing at the beginning of 2023,” he said. “My overall vision is to release at least one book a year for the next 10 years. If something doesn’t give in that timeframe, then maybe I’ll find a real job or leave Earth, too.”
“Chronicles of Chaos” will be available this weekend at Horror Fest’s headquarters in the SHOW Bar at the Sheridan Opera House and at Between the Covers. Also, orders can be placed at justincriado.com. Because f—k Amazon. Criado’s Authors Uncovered talk and book signing is Monday at 5:30 p.m. at Wilkinson Public Library.
