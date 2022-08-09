After the success of last year's Chamber Music Happy Hour, Telluride Chamber Music and Telluride Arts are joining together once again for the series, which kicks off tonight (Wednesday) at the Transfer Warehouse from 5:30-7 p.m. With Telluride Jazz Festival this week, musicians Danny DeSantis, Donavan Dailey, David Homer and Kenny Goldman will perform a mix of classical and jazz.
"Incorporating jazz into this classical series was the obvious choice to set the tone for jazz fest this weekend. We thought it would be unique and refreshing to juxtapose Paganini and Charlie Parker in one concert. It so happens that all the players in this concert have roots in both jazz and classical. Seeing and hearing the virtuosic threads of both of these idioms come together for this concert is going to be a great experience for everyone involved," Dailey said.
The series consists of four programs, all free and open to the public, held at the Transfer Warehouse tonight, Aug. 24, Aug. 31 and Sept. 7. Chamber Music Happy Hour celebrates local artists in a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere. The series allows musicians to play pieces and genres they might not be able to in a more formal setting.
Claire Beard, the chamber music festival's managing director and a classically trained flute player, explained jazz and classical are closely linked.
"There are classical pieces that have jazz elements in it, or jazz pieces that have classical elements in it. It's not a big jump. I think those audiences crossover nicely, and maybe it will surprise some people as to how well those genres fit together," Beard said.
She added there will be something for everyone during the happy hour performances.
Each program has a unique theme and incorporates a mix of musicians, instruments and genres. On Aug. 25, pianist Travis Fisher and Beard will perform an "A European Holiday" themed program and feature pieces from composers across Europe.
Fisher and Colby Morrison will perform together on Aug. 31. The performance will consist of pieces composed for solo piano. Fisher explained that because acoustic pianos are so sensitive to the elements, they decided it would be best not to transport one (a feat in itself) to the open-air Transfer Warehouse. Instead, Fisher and Morrison will both play on electronic keyboards.
Even though electronic keyboards can mimic the sound of an acoustic piano through a specific setting, Fisher thought it would be a unique challenge not to use the acoustic piano settings, except for maybe one piece during the performance.
"It opens the door then to using a variety of synthesized sounds that may bring a certain freshness to familiar pieces," Fisher said.
In 2021, the series attracted a diverse audience because it wasn't necessarily a typical chamber music concert.
"We found we got a really wide audience. For example, people who hadn't necessarily been chamber music goers in the past attended. It's fun. It's free and accessible to everyone," Beard said.
Last year the series was held in September, but organizers decided to move it to August this year. This new arrangement allows people to enjoy all the summer events, as well as flexibility in the musicians' schedules.
The series welcomes people of all ages to attend. Of course, the bar in the Transfer Warehouse will be open so attendees 21 and over can enjoy a nice beverage while basking in the sounds of the music.
"It's nice, short and relaxed," Beard said. "People can come and have a lovely time and have a drink and listen to some music."
