Wednesday, April 27
1) The popular women’s a capella group Heartbeat is in concert Wednesday at Christ Church. The performance is free, and starts at 7 p.m.
2) A resume-writing and review workshop for teens is coming up tomorrow at 4 p.m. The workshop is on Zoom; visit truenorthyouthprogram.org for more information.
3) There’s a Youth Volunteer Career Fair at Ridgway Secondary School Wednesday from 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m.
Thursday, April 28
1) Apply now for the 2022 Farm to Community Program: If you qualify, you’ll receive 14 weeks of locally farmed produce and fresh food items for just $35. Applications are available at townofmountainvillage.com.
2) Front Range band Foxfeather and the River Arkansas is in concert at the Sherbino Theater this Saturday, and tickets are going fast. Visit sherbino.org to purchase a seat.
3) Littles on the Move, a play group for active toddlers and their caregivers, is hosted by the Wilkinson Public Library every Thursday at 3:30 p.m.
Friday, April 29
1) Drop by the Wilkinson for coffee, croissants and cribbage Friday morning from 10:30 a.m.-noon. Advance registration is welcome (so library staff know how many edible goodies and games to supply). Sign up at telluridelibrary.org/events.
2) Reel Rock 16, the latest in Reel Rock’s hotly-awaited series of climbing and mountaineering films, screens Friday at the Sherbino Theater. Learn more at sherbino.org.
3) What would it be like to live in a world of infinite possibilities? ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once,’ an imaginative excursion into the world of the multiverse, has been receiving raves from audiences, and the Nugget Theatre has extended its run. The film shows nightly at 7 p.m.
Saturday, April 30
1) AA meetings take place daily at Christ Church, and on Saturday there’s an additional AA meeting for women only. It’s at 4 p.m.
2) ‘Race to Be Human,’ a documentary presented as a kickoff for Mental Health Awareness Month, screens Saturday in the Transfer Warehouse at 5 p.m.
3) The Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra presents ‘All Mozart’ tonight at the Avalon Theater. The performance is at 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, May 1
1) Try a CrossFit workout for free today at, appropriately, Telluride Cross Fit at 12 p.m., courtesy of the Wilkinson Public Library, Tri-County Health and Communities That Care. Drop by at 12 p.m.
2) If you missed the Grand Junction symphony in concert yesterday, you have one more chance to catch their all-Mozart lineup in a performance at the Avalon today at 3 p.m. Learn more at gjso.org.
Monday, May 2
1) There’s a Celebration of Life community gathering and nondenominational event to remember and grieve for those who’ve been lost over the past two years at Elks Park tonight. It’s from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
2) A book club for parents coming up Wednesday, ‘Social Justice Parenting,’ features a Q&A with cultural coach, author and mom Dr. Traci Baxley. It’s at the Wilkinson Public Library at 5:30 p.m.
3) Head to visittelluride.com for a list of restaurant off-season closures (and reopenings).
Tuesday, May 3
1) A Bardic Trails Zoom poetry workshop is tonight, and scribe Janet Ruth is the guest. It’s at 7 p.m.; head to telluridelibrary.org/events for a link.
2) The band Sirsy performs with opener SmutDolly at the Sherbino Theater this evening. Go to sherbino.org for tickets.
3) Artist Kellie Day hosts a two-day, mixed-media painting workshop this weekend in Ridgway called Pattern Color Line. Visit weehawkenarts.org to learn more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.