While you might have heard Durango-based musician Kevin McCarthy play jazz guitar with the Kevin McCarthy Trio, he’s also a talented sculptor and painter. His work will be on display at Elinoff Gallery (204 W. Colorado Ave.) during Thursday’s Art Walk from 5-8 p.m.
Gallery director Deane Chickering first knew McCarthy from music gigs across town.
“I just couldn’t believe that the same guy who was such a fabulous musician could also be such a fabulous artist,” she said.
Art is in McCarthy’s blood as his father is the late Frank McCarthy, a commercial artist who became famous as an illustrator of Hollywood posters for films such as “James Bond” and “The Dirty Dozen.” The younger McCarthy spent lots of time in his father’s art studio in the basement of their home outside of New York City.
“I was at the Museum of Modern Art constantly with my dad, totally immersed in the permanent collection,” he recalled. “That has so much to do with what I do now.”
His dad would give him a camera and Kevin would photograph paintings and displays, learning about angles, lighting and how to shoot without reflection, using his photographs for work.
“That was the research ethic I got,” McCarthy said. “And I think my dad was trying to show me that I could do this, too.”
The elder McCarthy also illustrated World War II-era movies and Kevin’s love of sculpture came from serving as his father’s model builder.
“I was constantly building aircraft carriers, tanks, guns and fighter jets for my dad to photograph and then use in his large paintings,” McCarthy explained. “So sculpture took root.”
In high school, McCarthy was inspired by the works of French sculptor Auguste Rodin, and his art teacher taught him about “negative space” between, within and surrounding an object or image.
“That helped to really give things monumentality and vitality,” McCarthy said. “Once I learned that, I went instantly into sculpture.”
Upon graduating high school in 1973, McCarthy worked in a foundry in Santa Fe for well-known artist Forest Fenn, where he learned sculpture techniques, particularly the lost wax process of casting.
After a stint at the Wooster School Art Center in Danbury, Connecticut, McCarthy attended Northern Arizona University (NAU) in Flagstaff, where he bronze-cast his own work — primarily head studies and figures — at the university’s huge foundry. His career as a sculptor took off from there.
Seven of McCarthy’s sculptures are on permanent display at Elinoff Gallery. In addition to several limited edition six-foot-tall bronze sculptures — including a female version of Michelangelo’s Renaissance sculpture “David” called “Davida,” — there are also wildlife scenes.
“What excites me most are the female sculptures,” Chickering said. “I just love his use of motion. When you see these pieces, they’re almost dancing.”
McCarthy said music impacts his sculpture and painting.
“I can hear shapes and see sounds,” he explained. “One influences the other like synesthesia.”
While McCarthy pursued his passion for sculpture at NAU, he majored in geology.
“I love rocks. When I’m painting rocks, I know what I’m looking at. I know the structure,” he said. “When I’m doing these paintings, they have to make perfect geological sense. It’s an inspiration.”
McCarthy has been painting for two-and-a-half years, but he has cultivated an interest in painting since the mid-1970s, when he began sketching and photographing the West’s mountains and desert.
“In terms of painting, I’ve been assimilating what I learned growing up,” McCarthy said. “I get up real early and I start painting at home and that’s what my dad did. My technique comes directly from observing such a master.”
Using milk-based casein paint and oil on board, most of McCarthy’s paintings are southwest landscapes, gleaned from images collected from years of “radical backpacking” through Arizona during college and during his married life through the Escalante Grand Staircase.
McCarthy said that what drives and distinguishes his paintings is their composition. Following a “classical process,” he starts with a small 4-by-6 inch plein air sketch using a fat pencil to lay down a strong, abstract light and dark pattern.
At Thursday’s Art Walk, McCarthy will have three 24-by-36 inch and three 18-by-24 inch southwest landscapes, as well as with seven sculptures, on display.
“Kevin will be here to talk about his artwork. That’s the exciting part for us, to hear how he became inspired to do some of these pieces,” Chickering said. “He’s a very fascinating man to talk to.”
The Kevin McCarthy Trio will also play at Elinoff Gallery Aug. 8 from 4-6 p.m. as part of the Telluride Jazz Festival.
