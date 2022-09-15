Idris Elba as a genie. Tilda Swinton playing an academic scholar. Directed by George Miller, an Australian director with an incredibly diverse background (“Mad Max,” “Happy Feet,” “Babe,” “Witches of Eastwick”) and based on the book “The Djinn in the Nightingale’s Eye” by A. S. Byatt. “Three Thousand Years of Longing” arrives with a great pedigree.
I would say that if you are a fan of Elba or Swinton, you will find this exotic blend of “Ali Baba & the Forty Thieves” or any story from the ancient Arabic legend “A Thousand and One Nights,” mixed with a modern romance, beguiling. There are three tales and all blend magical creatures, exotic locations and thwarted romance. The production design is amazing. Every frame is layered with characters in palaces or elaborate workshops surrounded by period details. Miller has woven a lush tapestry that you can get lost in.
However, if you are not a fan of fantasy and do not have the patience for these lyrical tales of Queen Sheba, Arabian Knights harem girls and a young genius, you may find your mind wandering. Elba narrates all three tales, which robs them of the viewpoint of the female characters.
It’s the interaction between Elba and Swinton that held my attention. There’s a great plot device to have the protagonist be a lover of exotic tales with a vast knowledge of the risks of wish-granting. Swinton’s Alithea is both intrigued and stubbornly resolute, but she takes the appearance of a genie (or djinn as he’s called here) in stride.
Once Alithea makes her wish, the action leaves the confines of the hotel room and the characters travel to London. There, the story falters. Scenes of the two characters going about their lives add little to the intrigue. Traveling from exotic tales to everyday life, albeit one that’s lived with a magical being, is a bit of a letdown. There needed to be more chemistry; a tenderness or frisson of some kind between them. Instead, there’s a mystery that once revealed, seems easily solved.
Here’s my three wishes for this film. One: edit the opening sequence and eliminate the extraneous mystical creatures. They’re not needed and add confusion rather than clarity. Two: give the main female characters in the tales a voice. Let them tell their stories rather than Elba narrating them. Three: tighten up the ending and allow more screen time to be devoted to the romantic relationship between Elba and Swinton’s characters, and less on their daily routines apart.
“Three Thousand Years of Longing” is a beautiful film full of magic moments. As in many films that have dynamic directors, the editor needed to be trusted to trim the extraneous flourishes.
Drinks With Films rating: 3 bejeweled goblets of Syrian wine out of 5.
