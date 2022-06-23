Summers seem ready made for big blockbusters. Everyone wants to retreat to a chilly theater for some bombastic entertainment that’s larger than life and share that experience with family and friends. From Memorial Day to Labor Day, theaters have screen after screen of sci-fi, horror (scary or funny), or superhero action films and animation laden with special effects. Sadly, it’s gotten to be a tradition to trot out the latest sequel.
It's easy to see why Hollywood relies on sequels to bring in the box office bucks. These are tried and true stories with a built-in audience, and fans flock to them. This summer we’ve already had a Marvel movie: “Doctor Strange,” which I’ve argued is more a continuation of a Marvel TV series,” a spin-off from the “Toy Story” franchise in “Lightyear,” and two tentpole movies that were just released.
A tentpole film is a big blockbuster that studios invest a lot of money and marketing dollars in hoping it’ll be the summer film everyone must see. This year, it looked to be two well-funded sequels: “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Jurassic World: Dominion.” Both films use the latest filmmaking technology to bring the audience exciting experiences. “Top Gun” has breathtaking aerial footage of jets performing daring stunts and flying into battle. It’s also currently playing at the Nugget Theatre. “Jurassic Park” has updated the immersive experience of dinosaurs living among us.
One imagines that both directors — Colin Trevorrow, who made the fun “Safety Not Guaranteed” before the “Jurassic” films and TV series; and Joseph Kosinski (“Tron: Legacy” sequel, “Top Gun” sequel) — believed that they had something special; something new to reveal in their sequel. The box office has already decided which film will be viewed as a success. One is the film everyone wants to see, and indeed, many audiences are seeing multiple times. And one film is the sequel that didn’t please many fans.
I was fortunate to get to see “Top Gun: Maverick” in IMAX. This was one film that I knew would be so much better with a huge surround sound, subwoofers that made the seats vibrate with every jet engine roar and a hugely appreciative audience. It was worth the extra $10. It was very savvy for the marketing team and studio, Paramount Pictures, to hold back the film until audiences were ready and willing to return to theaters. And to release it only in theaters to guarantee that they’d have the blockbuster of the year.
I didn’t choose to see “Jurassic World: Dominion” in 3D, though I knew that would make the dinosaurs even more “realistic.” I’m not keen on the jump scares nor do I want to feel that I could reach out and touch those creatures with big teeth (prehistoric or not). It was fun to see some of the cast favorites from the initial films, and there were some great new female characters. What didn’t work for me, and likely most audiences, is that the film is a complete reprise.
A sequel is only good if there’s something new to offer. “Jurassic” is a continuation of the previous film but beyond a pretty locust murmuration, it’s a huge repeat. There are even two dinosaur battles that are alike … in the same movie. It feels like a rip-off of other films as well with its “Star Wars”-like market, a badass woman pilot (Dewanda Wise), and a high-tech science facility/cult headquarters that could be in any science fiction film. Even the baddie is constantly eating like Brad Pitt’s character in “Ocean’s Twelve.”
“Top Gun: Maverick” works because enough time has passed to make people curious to see what the writers and stars could come up with. The plot is a basic good guys vs. generic bad guys with a nod to “Star Wars” (fly down a valley, shoot a precise small target, evade gun turrets). What’s been updated is what makes it worth seeing. Yes, Tom Cruise is back and almost ageless, but he’s now having to atone to his dead comrade’s son. The young pilots on the mission are now multi-racial and there’s a woman on the team.
There’s a woman, Jennifer Connelly, as the love interest as well. She does a nice job of playing someone who’s had a history with Cruise’s character and let’s the audience see that he’s more than an egocentric flyboy. The fact that she has a daughter who’s not keen on seeing her mom get hurt again gives the film an edge as well. Yes, you’ll see the movie for the flight scenes, and they are spectacular, but you’ll cheer for the comradery of the team, the sweetness of the romance and the emotional cameo by Val Kilmer.
Both films are a fun summer watch. Time passes fast amid the crash and roar of both soundtracks, and both films feature plenty of action scenes. Maybe you’ll have watched the first film before seeing both. Which film will you find is the better sequel?
You may leave “Top Gun” cheering. You may leave “Jurassic World” jeering.
Let’s just say, skip “Jurassic World: Dominion” and watch the first film, “Jurassic Park,” instead.
Drinks with Films ratings: 3 ½ shots of tequila out of 5, but don’t leave your cellphone on the bar for “Top Gun: Maverick.”
2 sips of water on the run, always on the run, out of 5 for the female characters and Jeff Goldblum for “Jurassic World: Dominion.”
