The Telluride Brews & Blues Festival, a four-day, super-sampling event combining live music and craft beverages, is just a week away.
For those who cannot wait, an opportunity to gorge on music — appropriately, just a couple miles away from the literal Uncompaghre Gorge — lies just around the corner. Indeed, it happens tonight, when blues musician Will Chapman will take the stage at the one of the final musical events of this season in Ridgway.
Chapman performed alongside award-winning scribes Craig Childs and poet Samantha Tisdel Wright last year, in the Transfer Warehouse and Ridgway.
Titled "Bright Night," both evenings were a celebration of the Summer solstice, conducted under a big sky.
“We’ve never had Russ perform solo here,” Tricia Oakland, arts programming specialist at the Sherbino, said.
Chapman is more than worthy: he’s a winner of the Telluride Blues Challenge. More to the point, “everyone raved” when he played Ridgway last year, Oakland said. “He’s a phenomenal, singular storyteller” as well as an accomplished blues musican. “We’ve wanted him to play in the 610 Courtyard ever since his solstice performance,” Oakland said. “We finally got him, for September.” Audiences have two chances to hear Chapman perform: he’ll play sets at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Friday brings a repeat performance of another highly popular band, as Wood Belly returns for a concert inside the Sherbino Theater.
Like Chapman, Wood Belly has earned accolades in Telluride: the Front Range outfit is a winner of the Telluride Bluegrass Band Competition. The win created new opportunities for the musical collective — mandolinist Chris Weist, guitarist Tom Knowlton, dobro-player Chris Zink, banjo player Aaron McCloskey and bassist Taylor Shuck — and the band has gone on to share the stage with Infamous Stringdusters, the Del McCoury Band, The Steeldrivers, Billy Strings, Trout Steak Revival and more.
“They played a crazy, amazing show at the Sherb last November,” to a packed house, Oakland recalled. “It was super-fun and lively. They’re talented musicians with great energy.”
The music continues next week, when singer-songwriter John Calvin Abney arrives to play the Sherbino Thursday, Sept. 15. Abney has been on a creative tear since the beginning of 2020, when (as a release put it) “the world loudly closed down,” and Abney’s “new journey quietly opened up.”
Around the same time, Abney’s lease ended, too, and “he made the decision to sell many of his things, pack up his car and sojourn west, taking up temporary residence in the rooms and garage apartments of a number of close friends.” From the Bay Area to Austin, Abney began composing what would become the songs on his new album, titled “Tourist,” “informed by the way he felt as he moved through the spaces of his temporary homes.”
Who has not felt displaced in some way over the past two years? For Abney, the trip was literal, but his time as a traveler was the opposite of “gaudy” or “intrusive,” the worst connotations of the word tourist.
“I was a quiet figure in the background of town,” Abney has said, “softly gathering up scenery and stories, trying to learn how to live outside of the realms I inhabited comfortably when I was younger.” One such place was south of Reno, NV, where Abney was born, and where he returned during the pandemic. “Not only did I feel like a tourist in this world,” he wrote, “I was a stranger in my hometown who recognized no one but the land” (specifically the Sierra Nevada range, where he spent time as a child).
“Of all the people we’ve booked at the Sherb, Abney’s one of my very favorites,” Oakland said simply. “We were first introduced to him in 2018, when he opened a set for Foxfeather, out of Boulder. We’ve been trying to get him back ever since. He’s here promoting his new album” in a role as troubadour, not tourist.
The last outdoor show of the year immediately follows Abney’s appearance, when the Boulder acoustic quartet Sturtz plays the Courtyard in two sessions Sept. 16. The band’s music, which has been featured on NPR’s All Songs Considered, “stands out for its distinctive, soothing instrumental and vocal harmonies.”
“They play folk-rock,” Oakland said. “One of the band members,” banjoist Jim Herlihy, “is in the Boulder band August, which opened for the Yawpers.”
Sturtz, on the other hand, is new to Ridgway. They’ll bring fresh sounds to town next Friday, closing out the summer season in two sets under the night sky.
For more information, visit sherbino.org.
