Art is as synonymous with Telluride as world-class skiing and snowboarding nowadays. The creation of the Creative Core along Pacific Street in recent years further reiterated the importance of fostering a thriving arts community in town, as the Ah Haa School for the Arts, Transfer Warehouse, Telluride Arts Headquarters and Wilkinson Public Library are all clustered together within a block from one another.
But a short walk away, on North Willow Street, stands a lesser-known, though no less important, artistic bastion in the American Academy of Bookbinding.
The academy in the historic 1909 Stone Building is an Ah Haa program that has drawn students from all over the world for intensive courses in the art of fine leather binding, book repair, paper conservation, book history and other related subjects since its opening in 1993.
Local art enthusiasts may not be as familiar with the skill and craftsmanship top-notch bookbinding requires. Ah Haa hopes to show that off, and more, during its upcoming February exhibit “Hometown Bound” at the Daniel Tucker Gallery.
An opening reception will be held during the Feb. 3 ArtWalk from 5-8 pm. The exhibition will run through Feb. 28.
“The craftsmanship, creativity and care that goes into creating these fine bindings are just incredible,” said Kris Kwasniewski, Ah Haa’s exhibition manager. “I don’t think anyone who views this exhibition will look at books quite the same way again.”
Finished works and fine bindings by 26 bookbinding artists will be paired with academy student class notebook pages and sketches performed by students, allowing visitors an insider’s glimpse into how books get made.
Raised cords, inlay, onlay, headcaps, hollow backs and doublures are some of the intriguing and mysterious bookbinding concepts that will lead viewers on a treasure hunt through the exhibition. Visitors will learn about the bookbinding processes, what to look for in a fine binding, and how ideas become a reality as artists trace techniques and concepts from notes to books.
Visitors are also invited to vote on their favorite student classroom notebook sketches. The “people’s choice” award-winning student sketch will be featured on an academy coffee mug.
Academy managing director Chip Schilling has been a book artist since 1992 and first discovered Telluride’s bookbinding academy as a student.
“When I first came to the academy as a student, my first reaction was that the academy is an extraordinary place for intensive learning and a fantastic place for the small-but-engaged international community of bookbinders,” he said. “I have always been impressed with the quality of instructors that teach at the academy. Our instructors are some of the most talented bookbinders and teachers in the field.”
Books created at the academy over the years have won international acclaim, as academy students and instructors have become some of the preeminent bookbinders in the world.
Schilling explained the program has grown over the years in serving approximately 150 students each year.
“Our size and growth are limited due to housing availability and the desire to keep classes capped at 12 students to provide them with the best learning experience possible,” he said.
The academy will announce the 2022 class schedule and catalog Feb. 1, Schilling added. Bookmaking classes for kids and adults will take place at Ah Haa and at academy throughout the month. More information and registration links can be found at ahhaa.org or telluridelibrary.org.
All exhibitions in the Daniel Tucker Gallery strive to celebrate creativity, provide value to the community, engage in collaborative partnerships and offer interactive learning opportunities. Tucker, along with Tini and Einen Miura, founded the academy.
For additional information or questions, visit the Ah Haa’s website at ahhaa.org or call 970-728-3886.
