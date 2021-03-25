The arts that are most-missed were once enjoyed live, like music and theater.
The good news is, as health restrictions ease, an increasing number of concerts and theater performances are taking in-person.
Today and Saturday, for example, there’ll be live music (and adult beverages) at both the Sheridan’s SHOW Bar and the Telluride Transfer Warehouse.
Live music is coming up in Ridgway, as well: The Courtyard at 610 opens for the summer season — less than four weeks after the official beginning of “off-season,” with the closing of the Telluride Ski Resort April 4 — with a performance by Durango’s Stillhouse Junkies May 1.
“We’re excited to have the opportunity to re-evaluate our seating and capacity based on the new statewide Dial 3.0 and Ouray County’s success in moving to Level Green,” said programming coordinator Trisha Oakland (who, in yet another sign of the times, was working from home at press time as she recovered from her COVIC-19 vaccination).
As for live theater: Next weekend brings a show to another part of the Sheridan — the historic opera house’s stage — where the Young People’s Theater will perform the musical “Tuck Everlasting.”
It’s the first of two, in-person, high school shows scheduled for the opera house in the coming weeks.
In the meantime, you can watch a high school show right now: Only yesterday (Thursday), the Telluride AIDS Benefit began livestreaming this year’s TAB Student Fashion Show, “The Stories That Make Us,” which was filmed by Stash Wislocki at the Palm Theatre last month (visit tellurideaidsbenefit.org to learn more).
And speaking of youth, and the transition between in-person and virtual get-togethers, the Sherbino Theater will offer an event that bridges the two.
“In coordination with the Sherbino’s Youth Poetry Night, we’re offering a Zoom meet-and-greet and idea session with Colorado Poet Laureate Bobby LeFebre,” Oakland said. “It’s a free meeting, open to any interested students in the area. The goal is to help students begin the creative process, to create an original piece to present at Youth Poetry Night this fall. Even more exciting, Bobby will appear with us in-person that night, to listen to the students present their finished work.” (Visit sherbino.org to learn more.)
While the exuberance of youth is served this weekend — and next, and beyond — there is also an event of aesthetic, and historical, interest on tap for Saturday: fashion expert Cameron Silver, “The King of Vintage,” will present a trunk show of vintage clothing at the Telluride Gallery of Fine Art Saturday from 2-5 p.m.
Though the show is open just three hours Saturday, private appointments are available in the late afternoon today (Friday) and Saturday morning. “He’s spent the majority of the winter in Colorado,” Silver’s publicist, Jessica Trent, wrote in a missive to the Daily Planet. “This will be his first visit to Telluride.”
It will be also be the first chance for many box canyon denizens and visitors to meet Silver in person and hear highly entertaining stories about the characters who populate his book, “Decades” (also on sale), and learn about the vintage pieces he’s hand-selected (Silver’s styled celebrities for the Golden Globe Awards and Academy Awards). “Each chapter opens with a pair of women who epitomize rival hot trends, like the luminous Cheryl Tiegs with her sunshine sexiness versus Bianca Jagger, the dark disco goddess of Studio 54,” the book’s description reads. “The chapters close with a designer of the decade: think Chanel, YSL and Dior at their most fabulous.”
