DEAR EDITOR:
The Wilkinson Public Library's Youth Services staff wants to sincerely thank the following organizations for attending our Summer Kick-Off Party for the local families on the last day of school. We appreciate The Drop, Telluride Academy, Pinhead Institute, Ah Haa Arts School, Telluride Ski & Snowboard Club and U.S. Forest Service for spending their time and energy talking with families and kids about their summer programs. As well, the many attending patrons had fun learning about our WPL's Summer Reading Program, picking out a free book and enjoying flavorful snow-cones!
If you missed this event, please come by the library to pick up the badge book to track your child’s summer reading, pick out a free book to help kick start your summer reading and find out what's happening here at WPL all summer long! Thanks a bunch!
Jeannie Stewart
Youth Program Specialist
Wilkinson Public Library
