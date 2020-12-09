The Telluride Choral Society’s mission is to “educate, unite (and) uplift” through music.
It is difficult to do any of that in this unprecedented season.
As the society’s artistic director Rhonda Muckerman recently put it (with considerable understatement) in a letter to the community: “Needless to say, the year 2020 has been unlike anything we could have imagined.”
Any other year around this time, Muckerman would be conducting last-minute rehearsals with the four choral groups she leads: the Choristers (grades 3-6); Omni Voce (middle and high-schoolers); and the adult groups Chorale and Chamber Singers.
The Chamber Singers are Muckerman’s most experienced vocalists (inclusion in this group requires an audition). Yet the group Muckerman chose to highlight on the choral society’s website is the Chorale, their voices raised in a work they performed at last year’s WinterSing concert.
“The song is titled ‘Hine Ma Tov,’” Muckerman said. “It’s what’s in my head at this point.” Loosely translated from the Hebrew, it means, “Behold, how good and pleasant it is for people to dwell together.”
Which makes a lot of sense when you consider that, in a time when we can’t raise our voices together in song, we can at least make the best of staying home. Staying safe. “Dwelling together.”
That’s exactly what Muckerman has been doing. ‘I’ve been living in a very quiet way for this unusual time that we’re passing through, and I think that’s okay,” she said. “I think it’s been a very quiet, contemplative, interesting year for all of us. I’ve been doing this for 34 years. And all of a sudden I had a year off.” The pandemic arrived, and quarantine, just as SpringSing, the chorale’s annual springtime concert, was to be performed.
“I used the time in the best way I knew how. I focused on family, and relationships, and health.”
Muckerman would like to be able to plan a SpringSing 2021 concert. After all, she’s an assiduous researcher who begins focusing on the theme of each season’s concert months ahead of the performance date, selecting pieces that best display her vocalist’s abilities. The theme, and the songs, change every season almost by necessity, given the rotating cast of characters that comprise a community choir: vocalists in the Choristers and Omni Voce, for example, are in school, and on a trajectory toward graduation.
“It’s kind of like a wish, or a hope, or a possibility that there will be a spring, maybe a late spring concert,” Muckerman said. “We’ll see. We want to keep our singers safe, and our audience members, and you can’t sing and be socially distanced. It just doesn’t work, having vocalists six feet away from each other. We have to be in close contact with our droplets! We’ll sing again together some day.”
In the meantime, Muckerman is taking in holiday music from home.
“I confess to listening to the Windham Hill Christmas station on Spotify,” she said. (This reporter also has a confession: it doesn’t feel like the holidays without pianist George Winston’s spare, wistful “December,” recorded for Windham Hill).
“This is before the really hard-core carols which I’ll get into a couple of weeks from now,” Muckerman added. “There’s a piece I recommend listening to at the stroke of midnight on Christmas Eve: ‘O Magnum Mysterium,’ by Morton Lauridsen. The Robert Shaw singers’ version is sublime.”
It’s a work of ethereal beauty (the Radio France Choir’s version is readily available on YouTube).
“It’s about the birth of Jesus,” Muckerman said. “If you want to know what it sounds like to hear the angels singing, this is it.”
To learn more about the Telluride Choral Society or to make a donation, visit telluridechoralsociety.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.