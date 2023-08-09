Beyond the Groove Productions and the Telluride Mountain Village Owners Association (TMVOA) present Seth Walker on Friday, Aug. 11, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Reflection Plaza in the Town of Mountain Village.
Seth Walker is often cited as one of the most prolific contemporary Americana artists on the scene today. He’s a multi-dimensional talent who combines a gift for melody and lyric alongside a rich, Gospel-drenched, Southern-inflected voice with a true blue knack for getting around on the guitar.
His new studio album, “I Hope I Know,” produced by Jano Rix of The Wood Brothers, and a string of singles, including “We Got This,” “Spirits Moving” and a cover of Van Morrison’s classic “Warm Love” further build upon this reputation.
In 2021, Walker added published author to his oeuvre with his first memoir, “Your Van Is On Fire.”
A riotous and charming melange of a touring musician’s life, the book features many short essays, poems and paintings he'd accumulated over a near 30-year career.
Written during the pandemic lockdown, Walker offers a first hand account of an artist in perpetual motion who’s dedicated his life to chasing the muse wherever it may lead.
Growing up on a commune in rural North Carolina, the son of classically trained musicians, Walker played cello long before discovering the guitar in his 20s.
When his introduction to the blues came via his Uncle Landon Walker, who was both a musician and disc jockey, his fate was forever sealed.
Instantaneously, Seth was looking to artists like T-Bone Walker, Snooks Eaglin, and B.B. King as a wellspring of endless inspiration.
The rest is history.
He's released 10 albums, broken into the Top 20 of the Americana Radio Charts, reached No. 2 on the Billboard Blues Album Chart and received praise from NPR, American Songwriter, No Depression and Relix, among others.
In addition to extensive recording and songwriting pursuits, Seth is consistently touring and performing at venues and festivals around the world. Along with headline shows, he's been invited to open for The Mavericks, The Wood Brothers, Raul Malo, Paul Thorn and Ruthie Foster, among others.
The free Music on the Green summer concerts are made possible by sponsors TMVOA, Madeline Hotel & Residences, Auberge Collection, Telluride Ski & Golf and the Town of Mountain Village.
To learn more about Music on the Green, contact the Telluride Mountain Village Owners Association (TMVOA) at 970-728-1904 or visit tmvoa.org and facebook.com/BeyondTheGroove.
