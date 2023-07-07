'Elemental' and 'Past Lives' on screen at The Nugget this week

Summertime is the season for big budget studio blockbusters. What started long ago with Stephen Spielberg and George Lucas, has evolved to the film industry now packing the summer with a variety of so-called tentpole films. These high-octane action-filled films with big name stars dominate the box office and are the escapism audiences seek. This year, there seem to be more films than ever, with something new opening every other weekend: kicking off with “Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3” on May 5 and finishing the run with “Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning, Part One” on July 10.
There are also family-friendly films like “The Little Mermaid” and the animated films. “Super Mario Brothers” did surprisingly well at the box office. Other films like “Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken” haven’t fared as well.
This summer there’s also the new Pixar Studio release, “Elemental.”
The film opened at The Nugget Theatre, 207 W. Colorado Ave. in Telluride, this Friday along with the Sundance breakout hit, “Past Lives.”
Pixar’s “Elemental” is an animated film that hasn’t found the huge audience that other Pixar hits like the “Toy Story” series attracted. The setting is a colorful new world featuring the creative interpretation of the four elements as races of beings. The story revolves around an immigrant Fire family trying to build community and find success. There’s young love across the Element family groups and a sweet message about expressing yourself under family pressure.
The film runs long at an hour and 22 minutes and doesn’t seem to know if it’s for kids or young adults or families.
There’s a touching short included that features Dug, the dog, and Carl from the “Up” film; “Carl’s Date.”
Too sophisticated for the young ones in the audience, it adds to the already lengthy time for kids to sit still. Overall, I’d recommend the feature and short for mature children and adults who enjoy Pixar animation.
A24’s film, “Past Lives,” on the other hand, is a treat. A quiet film of romance across continents and many years, it breaks away from the summer movie contrivances. No recognizable stars or action sequences. This independent film written and directed by Celine Song, is a brilliant first feature.
Building strong word of mouth reviews and praised by critics, “Past Lives” is a refreshing new story amidst the bombardment of summer blockbusters.
The drama follows two childhood friends, Nora (Greta Lee) and Hae Sung (Teo Yoo). Nora’s mother wants her to have some good memories of Korea before they immigrate to Canada so she encourages their infatuation. The children lose touch, but rediscover each other as young adults. Reconnecting through the wonders of Skype, Nora realizes she must break it off if she’s to focus on her future in her new country. Her past has caught her in its grip, but she needs to leap forward with a clean slate.
We watch as their lives unfold in very different directions. Nora has ambitions to be a writer and Hae Sung is continuing with his education. The focus shifts between their worlds but is mainly focused on Nora’s new life in New York. The cinematography is wonderful. Shabier Kirchner uses the camera to force the attention through the window or along the ground, as if we’re a character within the scene. Rather than a shot of the rain, there’s a reflection of feet in the puddles.
More is said about the relationship between the characters through their placement within the frame, than in dialogue. Watching the way each of the main characters leans toward each other or walks with a joyful step or gazes with a lingering glance that seems to ache with hope or anticipation, allows the audience to see how being reunited is affecting them. How will their past together; their bond across the years, change their future?
What follows is something more poignant and realistic than a typical Hollywood romance. There are no villains or plot devices that only exist to entangle romance. It’s a quiet film with many discussions between characters that feel less scripted and more like the audience is eavesdropping on their lives.
The film opens with an observer watching three attractive people in a bar. They comment that it’s difficult to discern the relationship between the characters. In fact, once that scene plays out in “Past Lives,” the audience can understand that observation. It’s clear that there’s more going on than meets the eye. The characters are all trying to hold space for each other’s expectations while being true to themselves.
Drinks with Films rating:
“Elemental” – 2 Lava Java flaming coffee drinks (out of 5)
“Past Lives” – 4 Korean beers (out of 5)
