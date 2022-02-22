The Birds of Play will perform at the Sheridan Opera House Friday to celebrate the release of their new album, “Murmurations, Vol. 2.” At the end of 2021, the local band launched a Kickstarter campaign with an original goal of $20,000 by Dec. 18. The band met and then exceeded that goal in raising over $25,000. The money raised from the campaign helped produce "Murmurations, Vol. 2," the band’s second volume of “Murmurations,” the first being released in September 2021.
"To not only meet but exceed our goal was so beautiful and humbling," band member Alex Paul said.
Paul — who plays guitar, mandolin and handles vocals — started the band in Telluride. In addition to Paul, the band includes Eric Shedd (bass, mandolin, guitar and vocals), Anneke Dean (violin and vocals) and Jack Tolan (guitar, mandolin and vocals).
Both “Murmurations” records were recorded in January 2021 at Swing Fingers studio outside of Fort Collins. The volumes follow similar themes, Paul explained, including ideas of unity and togetherness, especially during difficult times like the pandemic.
While the volumes share themes, Shedd found himself surprised by the "drastically different feelings" that accompany the respective albums. “Vol. 2” features a more collective songwriting experience with songs written by Shedd and Tolan.
"All the members in Birds of Play are songwriters in their own right. ‘Murmurations, Vol. 2’ is the best representation of our versatility as songwriters. The album has a few songs written by myself, Alex and Eric, which inherently makes it the most eclectic album we've released yet. There's an extra level of excitement among the band with these songs in particular," Tolan said.
“Murmurations Vol. 2” consists of eight songs, including "Tarab," which was released as a single on Feb. 18. According to Paul, the song represents the album's overall meaning and feeling. Tarab is from the Arabic word طرب and is a classical type of Arabic folk music where vocalists sing phrases and words on repeat. Tarab is also a verb, meaning "jolly" or "heightened sense of emotion."
"Tarab really speaks to the fundamental reason why we all do this — the joy of sharing and connecting with good music and the powerful energetic exchange that it facilitates," Paul said.
Shedd said he is most excited about the songs "I'll Be Good" and "Turn it to Gold" included in “Vol. 2.”
"(They are) songs we've played live for a while, and I am really excited to have them out in the world," Shedd said.
Friday's concert will be Bird of Play's first public show since September 2021. Emblematic of Telluride, the Sheridan Opera House is one of the band's favorite venues. Not only is the opera house a wonderful space for musicians and sound Paul explained, but it is also a "beautiful community space,” which makes it the perfect space to share their new album with the people of Telluride.
Dean also looks forward to Friday's show and "sharing our new songs with our home community, friends and family."
Shedd reiterated his fellow band member's sentiment.
"I'm just looking forward to getting back out in front of people and sharing music. We're coming off of a multi-month break from playing shows and it feels really fantastic to be prepping for the album release show," he added.
Not only has the Kickstarter campaign helped produce “Murmurations, Vol. 2,” but the campaign will continue to aid the band in their future endeavors and plans. Birds of Play hopes to put both “Murmurations” volumes on vinyl and eventually record a live album.
"There's just a different energy in the songs when they are played live," Shedd said.
To purchase tickets and experience Birds of Play live in concert, visit the Sheridan Opera House website at sheridanoperahouse.com. Tickets are $20 for standing general admission or $30 for reserved balcony seats. There is a $5 ticketing fee. Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test taken within the past 72-hours is required before entry to the opera house.
