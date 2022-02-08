Mountainfilm, which is returning to its usual in-person format this Memorial Day weekend May 26-30, recently announced pass sales and the 2022 guest director.
The festival announced Monday that Jeff Orlowski-Yang will be this year’s guest director.
Orlowski-Yang is no stranger to the documentary film world with two Sundance award-winning films, “Chasing Ice” (Mountainfilm 2012) and “Chasing Coral” (Mountainfilm 2017), and two Emmys. He is also the director of “The Social Dilemma” (2020), a film heralded for sounding the alarm on the dangerous impact of social networking, according to a news release.
“The themes of Jeff's films are closely aligned with Mountainfilm's ethos. We're excited to feature his work to round out our programming for this upcoming festival,” said festival director Suzan Beraza, who noted that Orlowski-Yang will also help set the tone of the festival with special program picks and presentations.
The 2022 Mountainfilm festival will showcase films that speak to both environmental and social issues, which are two themes Orlowski-Yang knows well. His films “Chasing Ice” and “Chasing Coral” speak to the alarming disappearance of some of Earth’s most valuable ecosystems — glaciers and coral reefs — while “The Social Dilemma” zeros in on the reprogramming of civilization through social media.
“One of the things I've always loved about the doc film community is that it's filled with people who care. And Mountainfilm brings together a space and a community that allows you to go deep and explore issues that matter,” said Orlowski-Yang, who first attended Mountainfilm in 2012 and has returned several times since. “There's something special about the place and the people that makes me want to come back for more.”
In addition to working on films that speak to issues impacting our world today, he is the founder of the award-winning production company Exposure Labs, and has traveled on tour representing the Sundance Institute, President Obama's Committee for the Arts and Humanities, and the National Endowment of the Arts. His work has been featured on the National Geographic Channel, CNN and NBC, and covered in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Time and NPR.
“Jeff epitomizes Mountainfilm's mission and values of using film to create a better world,” Beraza said. “We are so happy to have him on board in such a key role for the 2022 festival.”
Plus, after two years of successfully bringing films to over 12,000 couches and campervans around the world, the festival announced earlier this month that passes for both the in-person festival and After the Fest Online are now available for purchase at mountainfilm.org.
“We are beyond thrilled to be back for a full festival. The Mountainfilm team has been working incredibly hard to bring you the best films, artists, athletes, and speakers that will inspire and motivate audiences to create a better world,” said executive director Sage Martin, who has been at the forefront of keeping the festival alive and breathing throughout the last two years of unexpected twists and turns.
Mountainfilm is offering a limited number of early bird Palmyra Passes for $350, which provides access to all theaters and includes the After the Fest Online access, in case you miss anything. To reduce waiting in line, the festival will again be offering advance reservations. With the exception of the priority entry Patron Pass, each pass type is allotted a select number of advanced reservations during the early reservation period. For more information on the reservation system and to see a full selection of festival pass options, visit mountainfilm.org.
The silver lining of this challenging pandemic was the introduction of the online festival in 2020, which significantly expanded the reach of Mountainfilm to worldwide audiences and provided access to those unable to afford a trip to Telluride, according to a news release. For film lovers unable to attend the in-person festival, Mountainfilm will continue to offer a $99 After the Fest Online pass. It will run for seven days after the physical festival from May 31 to June 7.
“The Mountainfilm team would like to express its deep gratitude to the local community for their ongoing support, generosity and encouragement over the past two years as we worked to keep Mountainfilm afloat and relevant,” according to a news release announcing the passes. “We hope you can join us this year for the best Mountainfilm ever.”
