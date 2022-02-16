There was hopeful news some 350 miles east of (and 3,000 feet below) Telluride earlier this week, as scientists at the Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections in Denver announced that a third patient appeared to be cured of HIV.
The patient is a female of mixed race. Her gender and ethnicity are important not simply for reasons of equity, a story in the New York Times explained, but because of the new transplant method used in her cure. (The two previous patients who were cured received bone marrow transplants using adult stem cells. Cord blood is more widely available “and does not need to be matched as closely to the recipient,” the story pointed out.)
“The fact that she’s mixed race, and that she’s a woman, that is really important scientifically and really important in terms of the community,” University of California AIDS expert Steven Deeks, M.D., told the Times. He called it a story “of providing inspiration to the field and perhaps the road map,” a way forth toward a world where HIV is curable for everyone.
Closer to home, the Telluride AIDS Benefit (TAB) will also provide inspiration — and a set of roadmaps to help fund a cure — this coming weekend. The nonprofit’s annual fashion shows are scheduled for tonight through Saturday at the Telluride Conference Center. Seats are sold out for the second of the two Fashion Galas, on Saturday, but a few tickets remained at press time for the Sneak Peak Fashion Show this evening, and for Friday’s fashion show.
Inspiration takes many forms this weekend, though, and a purchase of a ticket isn’t necessary to get into the spirit — and make a difference. For example, there’s a spirited kickoff this morning — a “VIP Sip & Shop,” from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Madeline Hotel & Residences in Mountain Village — featuring cocktails and couture in a spot known as Lux Collective.
The collective, a pop-up bazaar, will offer high fashion from Chanel, Dior, Gucci and Valentino and more, supplied by dresser-to-the-stars Cameron Silver, the proprietor of L.A. vintage boutique Decades (the shop’s tagline: “It’s chic to repeat”).
Caci Greenspan, owner of CashmereRED on Telluride’s Main Street, will be a Collective collaborator, offering her shop’s signature fine woolens (no finer time to don them than a snowy February day in the alpine).
The Sip & Shop will be brief — just two hours — but the sale continues from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., daily through Saturday. Other brands on offer at Lux include sleek skiwear from Aztech Mountain (the brand’s puffer vest would suit just as well on E. 57th St., NYC as Mountain Village) and jewelry by Simon Alcantara, who will be at the sale in person, as will Cameron Silver.
A portion of the proceeds of will go to the Telluride AIDS Benefit — and so will 10 percent of the proceeds from the bohemian-chic shop Free People, which recently opened in Mountain Village.
Then, head down the mountain to Telluride Arts HQ Gallery, where more spirited shopping-for-good opportunities await: there’ll be a Borris Powell Trunk Show in the gallery Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (featuring complimentary beverages, but of course).
Not tired of sipping? Swing by Brunch with Benes Saturday at the Phoenix Bean from noon-2 p.m. to meet TAB’s beneficiaries and enjoy complimentary food and drink, along with the worthy company.
Stlil want to shop — and sip — to support the cause? A designer sample sale, with fashions from the show at swoon-worthy prices (and additional potent potables, compliments of Diageo and Tito’s) wraps things up Monday in the Telluride Conference Center. Stop by any time between 10 a.m.-6 p.m. for a restorative beverage, a glam outfit, and to give back to TAB. Said Jessica Galbo, TAB’s executive director: “Huge gratitude to the generosity of the Telluride community!”
To see a complete listing of this weekend’s events, learn more about TAB’s work to end HIV/AIDS, or to make a donation, visit tellurideaidsbenefit.org.
