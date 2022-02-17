Mountainfilm’s annual Winter Shorts fundraiser is back, and the festival’s staff is excited to reconnect with a community that’s been apart for far too long. The program of short films screens Sunday at 6:30 p.m. at the Palm Theatre. Doors are at 5:30 p.m., leaving plenty of time to meet with friends, get a snack and a drink, and grab a raffle ticket before the show. Though masks are up to attendee’s discretion, proof of vaccination will be required for entry. Event tickets and raffle tickets are $25 each and can be purchased at mountainfilm.org.
The fundraiser has been on hiatus since for the past two years, and the thrill of being able to gather in person to experience the program is palpable among Mountainfilm staff.
“We are excited to bring back our annual winter fundraiser in person this year with the goal of connecting with our community, sharing inspirational stories and raising funds for Mountainfilm,” said executive director Sage Martin.
Adventure is on the menu for this evening of high stoke. With festival favorites “Facets” and “Born From Junk” anchoring the program, Mountainfilm’s tour director Jason Merritt shared some personal highlights.
“One of my favorites is ‘A Concerto is a Conversation’ by Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers, which addresses issues of race, family and generational connection through a wonderful exchange between Kris, who is an Emmy-winning composer, and his 91 year-old grandfather,” Merritt said.
He also mentioned “Born From Junk,” as a film that mountain-biking-mad local audiences will appreciate.
“(The film) chronicles the earliest days of the Crested Butte mountain bike scene,” Merritt said.
The program, which is comprised of 10 short films with run times of between five and 15 minutes, will pack a punch. Merritt said short films allow programmers “to cover a lot of ground throughout a show.” The short film format, both Merritt and Martin agree, is powerful.
“Documentary film, in general, is a more honest, unfiltered look at the world. Independent documentary films are an effective tool for fostering awareness and instigating change,” Merritt said. “The program on Sunday will include a variety of films that exemplify the adventure and the indomitable spirit for which Mountainfilm is known.”
Martin said that there will be something for everyone at Sunday’s fundraiser.
“Short film programs are incredibly popular at the annual festival,” she said. “The variety of impactful stories provide something for everyone and the opportunity to experience a sample of Mountainfilm.”
The festival, which this year takes place May 26-30, pivoted to a virtual format the past two years, when indoor gatherings were made impossible due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year will mark the return of a fully in-person gathering, and Mountainfilm staff are beyond excited.
“We are so stoked,” Martin said. “Delivering our mission and inspiring audiences is why we work so hard all year for these four precious festival days. It’s been a long two years for all of us and we can’t wait.”
Merritt said being in-person “creates another level of engagement.”
“The full cinematic experience of the theater, with an audience, is the way the films are intended to be experienced,” he explained. “The subsequent interactions with the films' subjects and creators deepen the audience's connection to those stories. The ongoing conversations throughout the festival and beyond often lead to new collaborations, partnerships, or initiatives related to the issues discussed.”
Sunday’s program — a compilation of adventure shorts that celebrate “indomitable spirit” — strives to get people excited for the May gathering.
“It’s just a small taste of the full festival, so we hope to inspire our local fans and create a few new ones,” Martin said.
Funds raised Sunday help keep the festival thriving, though Martin said the festival weathered the pandemic with creative thinking and broad support.
“We survived the pandemic by pivoting to an online platform, some help from the PPP loans and, of course, our incredible supporters,” she said. “This fundraiser helps Mountainfilm continue to put on a kick-ass festival.”
Passes for the festival in May are now on sale at mountainfilm.org.
Organizers, too, recognize the power of film as a medium, and have witnessed tangible outcomes that came to life as a result of the festival’s inspiring and thought-provoking presentations.
“Mountainfilm has inspired people to become filmmakers, students to start fundraisers in support of causes featured in films, encouraged environmental activism and educated audiences about cultural issues, diversity, social justice and equity,” Martin said.
To augment the fundraising aspect of Sunday’s event, there will also be raffle tickets available for purchase. Prizes will tantalize the adventurous at heart and include a pair of Wagner Custom skis, an Alpacka raft, guided ice-climbing for two with Mountain Trip, a Mountainfilm patron pass, a Yeti Cooler, and other prizes from Jagged Edge, Osprey and The North Face. Raffle ticket holders do not need to be present to win.
Event tickets and raffle tickets are $25 each and can be purchased at mountainfilm.org or on Sunday. Proof of vaccination is required for entry, though masks will be optional. Mountainfilm is partnering with Bindle as an option for vaccination verification. All proceeds from the event support Mountainfilm and its mission of using the power of film, art and ideas to inspire audiences to create a better world.
