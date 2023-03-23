Join Sheep Mountain Alliance, the Telluride Mountain Club, Telluride Institute, Wilkinson Public library and the San Miguel Watershed Coalition for the Water in West series, which kicks off Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. at the library. The esteemed Dr. Len Necefer will be sharing his presentation titled “Exploring the Colorado River, Drought, and Tribal Water Rights Through Outdoor Recreation.”
"We are excited to be part of the collaborative putting on Water in the West. The topic is broad, but we’re looking forward to having Len break down the pressing issues and understand how recreation can be used to educate and raise awareness of broader climate change in our region,” Telluride Mountain Club Executive Director Heidi Lauterbach said. “Water in the West is such a timely and important topic as we transition to spring in the Rocky Mountains. We're looking forward to Len’s powerful insights on the historical and cultural significance of the Colorado River and how recreation can play a role in its future.”
Necefer will cover the pressing issues of water in the west and the use of outdoor recreation as a powerful tool to educate and raise awareness about the impact of climate change on the region. An expert in this field, Necefer will provide an overview of the historical and cultural significance of the Colorado River to indigenous communities and the challenges they face in securing their water rights. They will also discuss the current drought affecting the region and its impact on the river and the surrounding communities. The event will highlight the importance of collaboration between various stakeholders to find sustainable solutions to water management, including tribes, who have been fighting for their water rights for centuries. Through this talk, the groups involved hope to inspire action towards protecting this critical resource for future generations.
“What a great time to be talking water in Colorado Basin,” San Miguel Watershed Coalition Executive Director Adrian Bergere added. “The San Miguel is looking primed for a solid runoff with above average snowpack and other parts of the San Juan mountains getting close to historic 2019 numbers. It’s important to note our big snow years don’t always translate to big runoffs with warming temps, dust, dry soils, etc. … It’s so critical to remember that the San Miguel is part of the Colorado basin and has been keeping the lower Dolores River wet with limited dam releases out of McPhee in recent years. We really are all connected through our watersheds. I encourage everyone in our community to stay tuned in to Colorado River issues, as policy/management are changing very quickly, as these issues on the mainstem will affect us upstream in the headwaters. I’m disappointed to miss Dr. Necefer’s talk, but I’ll be surveying runoff in the Sonoran Avalanche Center’s zone while I ride their melting snowpack down the Salt River.”
Necefer is an outdoor enthusiast, entrepreneur and a member of the Navajo Nation. He is the CEO and founder of NativesOutdoors, a company that aims to increase representation and visibility of Indigenous people in the outdoor industry. He is also a board member of the Honnold Foundation. Previous to these roles, he was a professor of American Indian Studies at the University of Arizona and also worked for the U.S. Department of Energy. Necefer received his PhD in engineering and public policy from Carnegie Mellon University, where he focused on the intersection of energy development and tribal sovereignty. He also holds a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Kansas.
Necefer's work focuses on advancing the interests of Indigenous communities through the lens of outdoor recreation, energy and environmental policy, entrepreneurship, and humor. His work spans academic journals, outdoor media and film festivals alike. In addition to his academic and entrepreneurial pursuits, Necefer is also an avid outdoorsman and athlete, as a backcountry skier, bikepacker and walking packrafts down dry tributaries of the Colorado River.
"It's a huge privilege to have Len kicking off this series," said Joanna Spindler of Wilkinson Public Library. "Not only does he have extensive academic and scientific background on the topic, but he also brings a relatable perspective as someone who pursues outdoor recreation just as our community of skiers and river folks does. He's also super funny and helps break down serious topics, like water in the West, in a way that approachably connects regular humans to action & change."
Mason Osgood and Ruthie Boyd of Sheep Mountain Alliance noted, “Telluride, like many communities in the West, is directly impacted by the complex issues of declining water availability and an impending water crisis. One of our primary intentions with the Water in the West series is to offer a wide variety of perspectives on this complex, multidimensional environmental, cultural and economic dilemma. We are elated that Dr. Necefer will be traveling to Telluride to kick off the series.
“Join us throughout the spring and summer for additional perspectives from a number of renowned experts in the field: a writing workshop with author Heather Hansman in mid-May, a talk with acclaimed water journalist Zak Podmore on June 5 about the changing landscapes on Lake Powell, and a discussion of past and present Colorado River water policy with Eric Kuhn on July 10. Stay tuned for additional dates and details.”
Event presenters also extend their deepest gratitude to other community sponsors: San Juan Backflow Services and Telluride Irrigation.
Editor’s Note: Joanna Spindler contributed significantly to this story.
