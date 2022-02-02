No more snowfall, no excuses: Thursday brings ideal gallery-hopping weather, with temperatures in the teens but no chance of encountering a blizzard as you stroll between venues. Not that you would want to stay home, not when there’s so much fresh art to be seen at Art Walk, the monthly event that brings art lovers and makers together for an always-surprising — and colorful, and provocative — three hours downtown.
Eighteen galleries and venues will display new works in the February edition of Telluride Art Walk tonight from 5-8 p.m. The breadth of what you see is always surprising, because it is constantly changing, and this month ranges from “Homeward Bound,” an Ah Haa School exhibit of fine leather bindings by American Academy of Bookbinding students and teachers at the Daniel Tucker Gallery; to “Life is Precious: Use Your Time Wisely,” a collection of photographs by Morgan Pihl at Baked In Telluride; to custom leather pieces by Macy Pryor at Crossbow.
Lustre Gallery displays one-of-a-kind statement jewelry by Todd Reed, who incorporates raw and natural-colored diamonds along with recycled metals in his work. Red Dirt Studio Gallery will offer paintings by Telluride local Eunika Rogers, a local who “collects her clay medium” on hikes in the San Juans. And Slate Grey Gallery will display portraits by Silvio Porzionato, who lives and works in Italy and whose figurative paintings have been displayed in Hong Kong, San Francisco, Chicago, London, Istanbu, and, for the first time this week, in the box canyon.
Porzionato’s exhibit, titled “Cosi Splendido e Vero,” is named for a painting in the exhibit. “So splendid and true that it can deceive you,” the translation says of the elegant woman in white, bedecked in a fancy hat — Porzionato incorporates costumes from operas into his works, gallery owner Beth McLaughlin explains — who refuses to meet our gaze. What is deceiving about this image?
The phrase “Cosi Splendid e Vero da Potervi Ingannare” “Is actually the title of a song by one of the greatest Italian artists, Fabrizio de Andre,” Porzionato has explained. “She was a friend of mine” who gave the painting that title, and is the creator of the headdress in the painting.
“Too good to be true,” Porzionato summed up. “Like a woman you cannot have.” But one you can certainly portray in another way — the model in another image in this exhibit, titled “Resilienza” (resilience) looks to be the same person, and indeed, could also be the lady in “Look at Me.”
Porzionato takes inspiration wherever he sees it, using friends for models, or asking passersby on the street to pose for a photo, which becomes the basis for a large, quickly rendered oil painting. Meticulously made-up, in elegant clothing, the images are simultaneous touchstones — emblems of stylized beauty with origins as ordinary as you and me. Depicted in close-up, they are a contrast to traditional, commissioned, historic portraiture, which celebrated a person’s wealth and influence. These images, glossy and elegant, convey something else: “They have the power to make us forget…typical” formal portraits, which look down on viewers from a chilly remove, Porzionato has said. They are “icons of the human race.”
Though Thursday marks the first time the artist’s paintings have been exhibited in Telluride, there are a number of residents here “who collect his works, because we brought him in,” said McLaughlin, who admired Porzionato’s “hyper-realistic” portraits at Art Basel Miami several years ago and determined to the box canyon. “This is the first time we’ve had a bountiful collection of his works to display.” The exhibit on Thursday, and frankly whatever you see at Slate Grey Gallery, is something McLaughlin is delighted to display, but doesn’t make a dime on. “I pay the artists, our employees and our rent” for the space, she said. “All of our profits go directly into local nonprofit arts. I love it. I admire creativity so much. This is a passion project for me.”
Artist Silvio Porzionato will be in person at the Slate Grey Gallery Thursday during Art Walk from 5-8 p.m. For a complete list of what’s on, visit telluridearts.org.
