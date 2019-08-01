After 33 years of magic, mystery, muddy butts, memories and more, the Mudd Butts Mystery Theatre Troupe started performing its final run of shows Thursday as well as tonight (Friday) at 6 p.m. and Saturday at 5:30 p.m. at the Palm Theatre.
“We’re closing the curtains on 33 years of huge experience and richness,” said Sally Davis, the troupe’s director. “It’s just been amazing.”
Mudd Butts is a theatre arts program for Telluride Academy that started in 1987. Over the month-long course, kids between the ages of 10-13 collaborate with a team of theatre and art professionals.
“We call it a theater intensive,” Davis said.
She explained that the kids participate in every element of the show, including researching the storyline, character development, singing, dancing, improvisation, costume, prop and set design, and performance.
“We teach a lot of skill,” Davis said. “We dance every morning. We do singing, vocal warm ups, trade songs, we teach improvisation and we teach theater games, theater skills and character work.”
This year’s troupe is comprised of 26 kids and 12 theater, arts and music professionals lead by a veteran Mudd Butts team, including Davis, Kim Epifano and Mike Stasiuk. Epifano and Davis have been with Mudd Butts since the beginning. Stasiuk joined in 1991, and together the trio has been working with kids, sharing their experience and spearheading the Mudd Butts program ever since.
Davis, Epifano and Stasiuk each have long resumes in various elements of theater, dance, creative work, design and art. Davis has been working with kids in theater programs and other creative work for over 45 years. She’s experienced in puppetry, taught at the Ah Haa School, and participated in both children’s and adult theater.
“I just I love kids. I love what they teach me. And I like to sort of enter their creative space and see where we can go,” Davis said.
Epifano is an interdisciplinary artist who has worked all over the world with professional performers. She has a long history in theater, dance, and working with kids and nonprofits.
“The kids are super inspiring. I think that’s what keeps me going; I get re-inspired by them and I can take that back into my adult world,” Epifano said.
Stasiuk is the official prop master for the troupe, bringing an extensive professional background in sculpture and art. Stasiuk works with the kids to create intricate, animated props, masks and backgrounds using primarily cardboard, tape, paper mache and paint.
“What I spend my time doing is making objects, masks, puppets, things that are more sculptural and sort of animate the air space and define a sense of story or a sense of place with a few objects that are sort of clues that tell you where you are,” Stasiuk explained.
This year’s show is a tribute titled “1001 Arabian Nights, a Nod to Scheherazade,” a contemporary twist on the classic collection of Middle Eastern folk tales. In the original tale of “1001 Arabian Nights,” a king has a wife who is unfaithful and as a result, the king marries and kills a new wife every night to avoid a repeat of adulterous acts. Scheherazade volunteers to spend an evening with the king but rather than being killed, she is saved night after night by sharing intriguing stories with the king.
In the troupe’s edition of “1001 Arabian Nights,” the protagonist in the story is a strong, bright girl from Telluride named Sharee who is working to get on the Telluride debate team, Davis explained.
“She’s got politics, the world politics. She’s been listening to Rachel Maddow. And she is sort of taking it all in and taking a stance about how she wants to make a change in the world,” Davis said.
In the show, Sharee meets up with her friends and finds a mysterious item in the Free Box that propels the story forward.
“One of the messages of the whole story is healing through the arts,” Davis said. Epifano added, “She basically heals the sultan with her storytelling.”
Davis explained that while the performance is very important, the really vital element is what the troupe learns about themselves and each other along the way. “For us, the journey is more important, in a sense, than anything else. And just people taking care of each other and getting to know each other and respecting each other; having an opportunity to really express themselves in many different ways,” Davis said.
The trio agreed that each troupe and the kids involved are unique and special in their own way. This year’s group is no exception.
“This group in particular is so on fire,” Davis said. “They’re taking such great care of each other and are just barreling along and gobbling up everything we throw at them. They are tackling it with joy and passion, so for us, it’s really exciting to have groups like this.”
With this being the troupe’s final performance, there is a bitter-sweetness surrounding this year’s show, along with a mix of gratitude, appreciation and a shared notion that the show will go on, in some way.
“The town of Telluride has been so warm and welcoming,” Epifano said.
“It just feels like the right time to bring Mudd Butts to a graceful ending,” Davis added.
“As you get older, time becomes very precious, and choosing when to end something is a difficult choice, but it feels like a positive ending if you can do it and have the energy to be imagining other projects,” Stasiuk explained.
The group explained that this final course and performance is just the end of this particular formula of Mudd Butts Mystery Theatre Troupe. Telluride Academy will continue to offer programs in theater and arts.
Tickets for the show are $15 for adults and $5 for kids. A copy of the Mudd Butts 30th anniversary book will be available for purchase at the show and through Telluride Academy. For more information on academy programs, visit tellurideacademy.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.