The hosts of Listening Club, a Wilkinson Public Library monthly program, are nothing if not fearless. Watershed albums by the likes of Erykah Badu, Joni Mitchell, Prince, Tom Petty and the Beatles have all been the topics of passionate conversation in past editions of the “book club for music.” This month’s subject is no less weighty, important and mind-blowing for fans of music in the vinyl format, as local musician Sam Burgess leads a discussion on Radiohead’s 2000 release, “Kid A,” Monday at 6 p.m. at Telluride Music Co. Registration is strongly encouraged at telluridelibrary.org.
Radiohead is one of those bands that insist on stretching musical boundaries with each new record. The English group is Thom Yorke (vocals, guitar, piano and keys), Jonny Greenwood (lead guitar, keyboards and other instruments) Colin Greenwood (bass) Ed O’Brien (guitar and backing vocals) and Phil Selway (drums). With deep influences in jazz, the ever-morphing Radiohead sound has been described as experimental, art rock, electronica, prog rock, grunge and Britpop. Just try cubby-holing this wildly inventive group’s music.
“Kid A,” the band’s fourth record, displays a shift in sound from their previous outings. Behold this hyperbolic review from a fan on thetoptens.com.
“‘Kid A’ is by far and without a doubt the best album ever made. It is a masterpiece that is so brilliant that not even Radiohead, the greatest band ever, can reproduce something as amazing as it ever again … this album leaves me no choice but to use the one word that no critic should ever use: perfect.”
Here’s what Listening Club host Burgess has to say about the provocative album.
“‘Kid A’ signaled a sea change for the band, bucking conventional songwriting tactics and tropes, and ushered in a new style of electronic-influenced music that altered the course of future works,” he said. “I would say it is their seminal piece of work, and an interesting piece to study.”
As noted, “Kid A” represented a musical shift from the band’s previous work.
“It was a big departure from their previous albums, and it did divide fans and critics alike,” Burgess explained. “In retrospect, it is getting the recognition it deserves as a singular masterpiece. What attracted me to it initially was the vastness of the electronic influences — at the time I was just diving into electronic music — but as I listen to it now, I can appreciate it for the exceptional creativity and songwriting.”
Radiohead is difficult to pin down, likely by design and also by the impetus of their sheer creativity.
“Radiohead is a unique band in that they consistently buck trends and follow the path of their own enlightened creative spirit,” Burgess said. “In short, they don't give a hoot what people say or think about them, and continue to produce exciting, dynamic and original music. There is nothing uninteresting or uninspired about Radiohead's music in my opinion.”
For Burgess, it was Radiohead’s third record, “OK Computer,” released in 1997 that caught his attention, as well as their inescapable hit single, “Creep.”
“It wasn't until I heard ‘Kid A’ when I was convinced these guys were on to something unique and cool,” he said. “It further pushed my interest in different styles of electronic music, which I still listen to and love to this day.”
It’s the band’s shifting soundscapes that can be maddening to some listeners, but for Burgess, it comprises the very reasons he digs them.
“Radiohead gets a bad rap for trying new things. They are loved and hated for it,” he said. “I for one, love them for it, and am not turned off by Thom Yorke's unique vocal stylings. His use of unconventional vocal stylings are really interesting, and the band as a whole supports each other in really cool and different ways. I just think they are a really creatively great band.”
Listening Club came about when pandemic lockdown tried to stifle community conversations in all realms. Library adult programming specialist Laura Colbert floated the idea of “a book club for albums,” among local music aficionados — who responded with great enthusiasm — and launched the series in November 2020 with Telluride Music Company’s Tom Nading taking on “Abbey Road” by the Beatles for the inaugural session. Since then a variety of local hosts have presented records ranging from rock, new wave, folk, R&B, funk, and more. It creates community, Burgess said, and one that has thrived long after lockdown.
“Like all of our cool library programs, the Listening Club brings people together in a shared interest,” he said. “As much as I love listening to music alone, doing it with other people where you can talk about what you are hearing opens up new possibilities, and renews my love for certain works. I also learn something new with every session. We are blessed to have such cool programming thanks to Wilkinson Library.”
Register for Monday’s session at telluridelibrary.org. Attendees are entered into a drawing for the featured album, a donation from Telluride Music Co.
For next month’s Listening Club, Feb. 28, Jill Wilson will host a discussion of Harry Nilsson’s “The Point.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.