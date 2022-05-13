How do you gracefully navigate a pandemic that is almost (but not maybe not quite) done with us?
By cultivating kindness — and finding fun wherever you can — and being resilient.
I like to believe I did all those things Friday morning, but the person who really has over these past two years is poet Rosemerry Wahtola Trommer, who was briefly available to chat on her way with a group of students to Bananas Fun Park.
The past two years have not been much fun, and my situation pretty much summed it up: I was taking notes for our interview while waiting for a drive-through COVID test (my notepad: the blank pages in the back of a Nissan Maxima owner’s manual).
“Use what you have, right?” I remarked to Trommer. “Start where you are.”
She burst out laughing.
Trommer’s writing, and the sold-out poetry-reading classes she has offered online, have been the equivalent of verbal buoyancy devices to this community for this community: gifts of epiphany, joy and elucidation in a dark time.
On Monday, Trommer will present her work in person at the Sherbino Theater, when she joins poet James Crews to read from his new anthology, “The Path to Kindness: Poems of Connection and Joy.”
“I’m so excited about this,” Trommer said.
She first became acquainted with Crews — a prize-winning poet whose works have appeared in the New York Times Magazine and Ploughshares — after he sent her a note, telling her he admired her work.
“I said, ‘Really? I love yours!’” Trommer recalled. “Our friendship was forged online.”
Her poem, “Hope,” was the first in Crews’ anthology “How to Love the World,” published last year, which includes works by notable scribes Joy Harbo (the U.S. Poet Laureate), Naomi Shahib Nye and Amanda Gorman.
“This flood of gratitude is rare to encounter all at once all in the same place, and the effect is almost medicinal: poetry as antidote,” Benjamin Aleshire wrote of the anthology.
“We have a sweet, easy connection,” Trommer said of her comradeship with Crews. As soon as it became safe to do so, “He rang me up and said, “I’m coming out to see you” from his home in Vermont.
“It is absolutely thrilling” to be able to read from their works together on Monday night, she added. “How do we cultivate hope, and connection, and kindness? These poems create beautiful conversations.”
Trommer’s is the first of two local literary lions the Sherbino will host next week. On Wednesday, writer Craig Childs — whose works have appeared in The Atlantic and the New York Times, and whose books include “The Secret Knowledge of Water” and “Atlas of a Lost World” — will read from his latest publication, “Tracing Time: Seasons of Rock Art on the Colorado Plateau.” The Sherbino is teaming up with Cimarron Coffee & Books to present this event, which starts at 7:30 p.m.
“Craig and Rosemerry are both beloved literary artists of this region, and to have them both presenting new work” in the space of less than a week “is amazing,” said Tricia Oakland, the Sherbino’s programming director. “We’re so excited to bring literary events back to the Sherb. Poetry was actually one of the cornerstones of our programming when we first began. It’s a joy to have a resurgence of fresh literary works to offer as we enter the summer.”
Rosemerry Wahtola Trommer and James Crews’ reading from “The Path to Kindness: Poems of Connection and Joy” is Monday in the Sherbino Theater from 7-8:30 p.m. On Wednesday, Craig Childs’ presentation, “Tracing Time: Seasons of Rock Art on the Colorado Plateau,” is from 7:30-9 p.m. Learn more and purchase tickets at sherbino.org.
