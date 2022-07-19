In case you haven’t heard, the Sunset Music Series at Mountain Village’s Sunset Plaza is back for the summer after a brief delay.
The free, weekly concert series, which resumed last week after a two-year pandemic break, is something Teddy Errico is excited to offer. Producing the series since 2011 operating as the Telluride Society for Music and in partnership with Telluride Mountain Village Owners Association (TMVOA), Errico was excited to see so many people come out last Wednesday for the first concert featuring Curley Taylor & Zydeco Trouble.
“For such short notice we were thrilled with the turnout for Curley Taylor. To hear the music through Mountain Village and see the place so vibrant, made me pretty happy,” he said.
Only recently receiving permission to use the Telski-owned plaza caused this year’s series schedule to look a little different, including Thursday shows and weeks with two concerts.
Wednesday and Thursday are the first back-to-back shows of the summer, with The Deer and Barbaro, respectively. Both concerts are from 6-8 p.m. each night.
“It’s a two-for week for the series and something completely new with back-to-back shows. But the talent each night is undeniable. Pick one, pick both, but come up and see your friends and hear some world class music.” Errico said.
The Deer, Wednesday’s band, has built a devoted audience for their uninhibited, cosmic indie folk the old-fashioned way: playing their hearts out, night after night. The band formed in the college town of San Marcos, Texas, which is half an hour south of Austin, where the members attended Texas State University and where singer/co-songwriter Grace Rowland lived on a farm. They cultivated a fervent presence in Texas Hill Country, playing the likes of Kerrville Folk Festival and Old Settler's Music Festival, and collaborating often with local staples like Bayonne's Roger Sellers, players from Asleep at the Wheel and fellow festival act Elephant Revival. The Deer expanded to the national stage with extensive headlining and support slots for Big Thief and The Head and The Heart. The band’s 2019 label debut “Do No Harm” marked a set of career breakthroughs, topping the KUTX radio chart and earning a nomination for the Austin Music Awards Album of the Year. When live music took a pause globally, The Deer had momentum to sort. The five musicians took the energy historically reserved for touring into the studio, a pressure cooker not only for creativity, but for existential contemplation. The result was two full albums. The first, “The Beautiful Undead,” will be released Sept. 9 on indie label Keeled Scales. The upcoming record is a rollicking collection reflecting upon what it means to lose your sense of purpose.
On Thursday, experience Barbaro’s musical vision, which explores the band’s collective life experiences through intricate instrumentation by creatively bending traditional music into a style that is all their own. The Winona, Minneapolis, band has created its eclectic sound through original songwriting craft, with inspiration derived from bluegrass, jazz and chamber music. Barbaro’s latest album, “Dressed in Roses,” which released in January 2020, “stands as a true testament to their musical identity and the sound that has launched one of the Midwest’s most in-demand acoustic acts,” according to the band’s bio.
The Sunset Music Series is provided to the public free of charge by presenting sponsor TMVOA, as well as The Telluride Society for Music and Telski. Supporting sponsors include Errico of LIV Sotheby’s International Realty, The Peaks Resort and Spa, By Sutton, Telluride Brewing Company and the Town of Mountain Village. The event is held rain or shine.
Learn more about the Sunset Concert Series at SunsetMusicSeries.com, or visit tmvoa.org.
