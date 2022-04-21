Music filled the streets of Ridgway over the summer solstice last year, and more than that, magic happened.
“The number of visitors far surpassed what we’d hoped for,” Tricia Oakland, arts programmer for the Sherbino Theater and Weehawken Creative Arts, recalled of the town’s first annual Le Fete de la Musique.
As its title implies, “Fete” originated in France. The idea was to encourage musicians of every stripe to get out and play (the first French festival, in Paris in 1982, was launched in response to a national survey that found one child in France out of every two played an instrument).
That same egalitarian spirit continues to pervade the more than 700 Fetes, in 120 countries, that take place every year on what is better known as World Music Day.
Last year in Ridgway, a total of 15 acts performed, and more than 1,000 people turned out to listen to them, according to Oakland. So for this year, she’s doing what any successful concert promoter might do: she’s added more acts.
“Just like in 2021, we’ll get it all,” Oakland wrote in a news release. “Mariachi, harpists, local bands, bluegrass, kids playing drums, electro funk, youth symphony, community chorales and more.”
New to the lineup this June will be a trio of duos: the indie folk duo SoloHawk, featuring Til Willis; the Front Range “eclectic bohemian world folk” pairing dubbed Roma Ransom; and husband-and-wife duo Cie and Carisa Hoover, better known to their followers as You Knew Me When.
“We’ll still have our regulars” — those who play in the Sherbino Courtyard each summer, like Doug and Heather, and solo saxophonist Yaz Ishikawa, and Donny Morales, Oakland said. And speaking of play: the Telluride band Birds of Play will perform the final concert of the evening, in a community performance on Town Park stage.
“They’ve got a big fan base here,” Oakland said. “We’ve been working with them since they’ve formed. I used to book (frontman) Alex Paul solo. It’s been really amazing to watch their progression, from three friends making music to a four-piece professional touring band. We love that we’ve been part of making this happen.”
Birds’ upward trajectory, Oakland said, “is kind of symbolic of these local, regional bands get more well-known.”
To enable local musicians to continue to thrive, just as they did last year when it came time to stage Fete, the Sherbino/Weehawken are turning to the public for help.
“Frankly, the more people we get to underwrite this music, the more music we get,” Oakland said. “We also have expenses, such as signage” (additional streets will be closed this year, allowing more visitors to stroll without the disruption of traffic).
The arts group is also bringing in food trucks: “Not a lot of restaurants are open in Ridgway on Sunday,” Oakland noted. “But it’s predominantly the music that’s the major expense. We offer every musician an honorarium, and we also strongly encourage people to tip these musicians.”
Fete will run an extra hour this year — from 4-9 p.m. — and just like before, music will begin in the center of town, “pulsate outward to the edges of the event, and retract backward to Hartwell Park,” where Birds of Play will perform the final concert of the night. All of it will be free to the public, a hallmark of every Fete. “We hope we can count on people to make this a continuing event, with the help of a sponsorship,” Oakland said. “These are your peers and neighbors and local musicians” performing.
To help sponsor Fete de la Musique, visit tinyurl.com/2twsxs85. For a list of upcoming events at the Sherbino Theater and in the Sherbino Courtyard, visit sherbino.org.
