Living in Telluride means that you see most of your films on your home screen unless you luck out to see something at the library or The Palm, or venture out of town. For me, the best film experiences are the ones shared with others. There’s nothing like a theater full of gasps, sighs or the sound of others laughter to enhance your own enjoyment. This year, there was a cautious return to cinemas and in-person film festivals. What follows is my favorite films and why, and where you can find them.
Movies that surprised me when I had low expectations: “Cruella” and “Dune.” Both films tackled books that are beloved by many. I thought the production design and costumes were phenomenal in “Cruella,” the acting top-notch by both Emmas (Stone and Thompson) and the concept was a fun spoof on the old Disney version. Streaming on Disney +.
I’ve read all the “Dune” books and have seen two film versions. The current iteration surpasses them both, as “Dune” is both beautiful and exhilarating in the creation of the various worlds of the novels. Sadly, the characters that you come to love are often killed before you have any quality time with them, but the movie left us all craving the rest of the story. Streaming (but how unfortunate to experience it that way) on Apple TV and still in a few theaters.
Documentaries that revealed different worlds or perspectives: “Julia” revealed a side to Julia Child that I hadn’t known. She was both a sensualist and feminist (though she might’ve argued that point). It was the scrumptious film that everyone who really only liked the Julia part of “Julie and Julia” deserve. Streaming for $20 or still in a few theaters.
Two smaller documentaries that I lucked into seeing at the Philadelphia Film Festival are worth seeking out. “Krimes” is a look at how art can be a redemptive force. One talented young man, Jesse Krimes, used art to stay sane behind bars. Other inmates found redemption through public art. All of the artists would say that art saved their souls. Stay tuned to MTV Documentary.
“The Automat: The Horn & Hardart Movie” blew me away. Who knew there were once more Automat restaurants in America than any fast-food chain? The idea of a warm piece of pie behind a coin-operated kiosk that you could enjoy with a great cup of coffee from an art deco urn is amazing enough. But to think you might enjoy it at a marble table you might share with an artist, aristocrat or homeless person? I had no idea that Philadelphia was the birthplace. The film features Mel Brooks, and it’s an inspiring story of an America I wish I’d known. Follow them on social media (@AUTOMATmovie) to see the film festival screenings.
Animated films: “Flee” is award worthy as a groundbreaking queer immigrant story. It’s also an amazing film. Limited theater screenings; Neon will likely stream in 2022. I enjoyed “Raya and the Last Dragon” and wish it had opened next year to gain a larger audience. It deserved to be seen by families on the big screen. Stream on Disney + or $4 on other platforms.
Big-budget action film: “Dune” could fall in this category, too. I haven’t seen “Matrix Resurrection” yet. My favorite was “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” which was an unexpected pleasure with humor, great fighting and a wonderful story. Stream on Disney + or $5 on most platforms.
Musical: “tick, tick…Boom” is inventive, rule-breaking and a great memorial for the talented Jonathon Larson. The film’s star, Andrew Garfield, deserves all the accolades. Stream on Netflix.
Best drama: “Power of the Dog” is Jane Champion at the top of her game as a director, and the small central cast is outstanding. It’s a film that gets under your skin and expects the audience to commit to story to gain the full power of the unsettling tale of toxic masculinity. Runner up: “Drive My Car.” In a year that I lamented the two-hour-plus running time of the big movies (ugh!), Ryasuke Hamaguchi has made a three-hour masterpiece. “Drive My Car” ruminates on grief, recovering from trauma, the transformative power of relationships and Chekov. Still playing at art-house cinemas, likely to stream in 2022.
There are many other films that I enjoyed; that moved me, made me laugh or ponder, and gave me joy. There are some that I still haven’t seen and hope to get to once they’re out next week (“Tragedy of Macbeth”) or that I’ll be forced to watch on my TV. I’m truly grateful for the incredible films of 2021. Follow me on social media (@drinkswithfilms) to read more about my film experiences. See you at the movies!
