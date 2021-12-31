The Ah Haa School for the Arts is ringing in the New Year with various classes and workshops to kick start the winter season with inspiration, creativity and fun. In January, Ah Haa's offerings will include live figure drawing, painting, fiber arts, music, cold wax and mixed media classes, according to a recent news release. Now fully operational in its new building on the corner of Pacific Avenue and Fir Street, Ah Haa looks forward to launching the new year with expanded opportunities for participation.
Back by popular demand, Durango artist Tracey Belt will teach three unique classes in studio jewelry fit for entry-level students on up to advanced artisans. For those looking to attend an introductory course, join Belt Jan. 10-11 for one or both two-day workshops, Stamped and Scalloped Earrings, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Create a Penny Bead Necklace from 2-4:30 p.m. In Stamped and Scalloped Earrings, students will learn a variety of metalsmithing skills and techniques, including piercing and sawing, filing, creating ear wires, and, of course, stamping. The afternoon necklace class teaches basic silversmithing skills using pure copper pennies from 1982 and earlier. For advanced students, join Belt for the Metalsmithing Intensive, Jan. 15-16 from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and learn the core skills necessary to create works of art in metal. Students will leave this class with several rings, a pendant, a self-designed project of their choice, and a deeper understanding of soldering metals using a torch, stone setting and much more.
Joining Ah Haa from Grand Junction, artist Dianna Fritzler returns to instruct Dynamic Paintings in Cold Wax and Oil Jan. 12-14 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Explore the versatility of cold wax medium and oil paint. Through demos and hands-on exercises, learn to create dynamic compositions using shape, line, color and texture.
Popular mixed media artist and Ridgway resident Kellie Day will lead Ecstatic Mountain Landscapes Jan. 11-12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. In this non-traditional workshop, learn to playfully approach a large canvas and use mixed media techniques to create a large-scale mountain painting.
Ah Haa will also see the return of some beloved recurring classes, including Batik: The Basics with Kathy Green and Learn the Uke with Jacqui McCormick. Robert Weatherford, known for the long-standing class Painting from Within, debuts a new series of classes, The Mechanics of Painting. Additional offerings include Figure Drawing Fundamentals with Loren
Eakins and How to Make the Most of your iPhone or iPad with John Clark. So come in from the cold and warm up your creativity with Ah Haa this January. Call 970-728-3886 or email Natalie Wirsing at natalie@ahhaa.org for more information. All Classes are currently open for registration at ahhaa.org.
CUP AND BOWL SHOW
Ah Haa School for the Arts also recently launched the Cup and Bowl Show, an exhibition at the Daniel Tucker Gallery, which runs through Jan. 29 during regular business hours at the Ah Haa School for the Arts from noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Cups and bowls carry many meanings, but most fundamentally, they represent the sharing of food and the gathering of community. What better way could there be to celebrate the end of one year and the start of another than through a community exhibition of cups and bowls?
Ah Haa's Cup and Bowl Show aims to involve local artists from the Telluride community. Ah Haa put forth an open call to artists of all ages and skill levels to submit their cups and bowls to the show, and everyone who submitted will be included in the exhibition.
"We wanted to provide a space for all of our artists, of all ages and skill levels, to showcase their creations" gallery curator Kris Kwasniewski said at the time of the show announcement, "even though COVID has limited our ability to share food communally, we can still welcome everyone to share their creativity."
Ah Haa reached out to 12 local artists to participate in the Cup and Bowl Show to get the ball rolling. The works submitted provide the foundation of the exhibition, which also showcases works by artists of all ages, in all stages of their creative careers.
"We are so delighted with the wide array of pieces that members of the community at large have submitted," Kwasniewski said.
