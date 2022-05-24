Wednesday, May 25
The 2022 edition of Telluride Mountainfilm begins Thursday and goes through Monday, with screenings, readings and more downtown and in Mountain Village (a virtual fest follows next week). Visit mountainfilm.org to see a complete schedule.
SMART transport adds new services starting Monday, May 30 from Telluride to Norwood, including additional midday trips and an evening trip to Lawson Hill. Go to tinyurl.com/4udadn38 to learn more.
There’s a special Twenty by Telluride: Mountainfilm presentation Wednesday in advance of the fest in the Transfer Warehouse. Admission is free; music by Ponce Band begins at 6 p.m., and the presentations follow at 8 p.m.
Thursday, May 26
Open call to artists: Telluride Art+Architecture festival returns to town after a two-year absence July 11-17, and Telluride Arts invites artists to exhibit their works in a home tour, at an interactive exhibit at Elks Park that involves community members of all ages in the creation of the piece, and on the walls of the open-air Transfer Warehouse. Visit tinyurl.com/5n74ujb8 to learn more, phone 970-728-3930, or email info@telluridearts.org.
The Telluride Gondola reopens for the summer season today. The gondola is open seven days a week from 6:30 a.m. to midnight. Additional hours will be added as the summer gets busier: beginning June 17, the gondola is open until 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday through mid-September.
The Wilkinson Public Library hosts a summer kickoff party today at 1 p.m.
Friday, May 27
Telluride Mountainfilm continues through Monday, with events downtown and in Mountain Village. See a complete schedule and purchase tickets at telluridemountainfilm.org.
There’s a special Mountainfilm version of Telluride Art Walk Friday, featuring a reception for Anna Brones’ exhibit, ‘Flow State’ at Telluride Arts’ HQ Gallery from 5-8 p.m. The exhibit is up through May 30.
The Ridgway Farmers Market returns for the summer season beginning today in Hartwell Park, downtown Ridgway. It's open Fridays from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Saturday, May 28
The Wilkinson Public Library hosts Julian Rubinstein, author of ‘The Holly,’ and the subject of Rubinstein’s book, activist Terrance Roberts, for coffee and a discussion at the Hotel Telluride Saturday morning. The Library/Mountainfilm Town Read begins at 8 p.m.
Telluride Mountainfilm continues through Monday, May 30. Visit mountainfilm.org to see a schedule and purchase tickets.
AA meetings take place every day of the week in the box canyon (there’s one at Christ Church this morning at 10 a.m., and a get-together for women at the church this afternoon at 4 p.m.). Call 970-729-1120 if you’d like a list of tines sent to your phone.
Sunday, May 29
Memorial Day is tomorrow, and Telluride Elks Lodge will conduct a memorial service at Lone Tree Cemetery at 11 a.m. All are welcome.
Telluride Mountainfilm continues though Monday in Telluride, and After the Fest Online takes place May 31-June 7. See a complete schedule of events at mountainfilm.org.
A reminder to artists: Telluride Arts + Architecture returns to town in July, and artists are invited to contribute works to four home tours, the Transfer Warehouse, and to a public installation at Elks Park involving the whole community. Visit telluridearts.org to learn more, or phone 970-728-3930.
Monday, May 30
SMART buses add additional weekday services from Telluride to Norwood, including stops at the Lawson Hill Park & Ride, beginning today. A preview of the summer schedule is available at https://smarttelluride.colorado.gov/press-release/ride-smart-and-save-money-this-summer.
The Town of Mountain Village seeks applications for an alternate seat on the Design Review Board, and the deadline to apply is 5 p.m. tomorrow. Submit a letter of interest to squinn-jacobs@mtnvillage.org.\
Telluride Elks Lodge will conduct a Memorial Day service at Lone Tree Cemetery this morning at 11 a.m., and all are welcome. Vehicle access is limited to handicapped or disabled license plates (no bikes, please).
Tuesday, May 31
Stop by the Wilkinson Public Library this morning for Coffee, Croissants and Cribbage from 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m.
Authors Judy Muller and Cheri Mathews, who collaborated on ‘The Red-Headed Cook of the Desert,’ will give a book talk and sign copies of their work tonight at the Wilkinson Public Library from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Red Dirt Compadres are in concert in Ridgway’s Courtyard at 610 this evening, with seatings at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Purchase tickets at sherbino.org.
