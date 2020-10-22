If there is a better album in 2020 than Big Something’s new record “Escape” I want to here it.
Since 2010 and through six albums, the North Carolina-based sextet has fused elements of rock ’n’ roll, funk, bluegrass, EDM, jazz, hip-hop, acoustic melodies and myriad other stylings in a completely original way. Their music is so varied that at times it’s hard to believe that the same band makes all songs in their catalogue. It’s that diversity of styles that beget the name Big Something. It’s hard to say what it is, but it’s a big sound, a big something.
The band’s many influences are front and center on their new record.
The 11 tracks take the listener on a journey through vast sonic landscapes, metaphysical concepts and shake-your-ass-on-the-dance-floor grooves.
The opening tracks of the record “Timebomb” and “Heavy” are tunes that could be played in clubs all over the world. The lyrics are simple to grab on to, the grooves are tight and infectious and call out to be played at the gym, on a run or at a house party.
If ever Big Something recorded songs that could be major hits, “Timebomb” and “Heavy” are ready for their close-ups
But there is another kind of heavy at play on “Escape,” as it is the first record Big Something has made without their co-lyricist Paul Interdonato, who died of an opiate overdose in 2018.
Interdonato and lead singer Nick MacDaniels were friends since kindergarten, played in their first band together and worked closely on the lyrics to Big Something’s songs since the band’s inception. His death left MacDaniels devastated.
“It took me a long time to even sit down and try to write a song,” MacDaniels said in an interview from his home in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. “The thought of trying to write a song without my best friend around was too painful and difficult. The first song I wrote for ‘Escape’ is called ‘Afterglow’ and is a tribute to Paul.”
After recording “Afterglow,” the band decided to make the idea of escape the main motif of the record and every track on it would represent some form of escape.
“Escape means a lot of things to me,” MacDaniels said. “Paul struggled with addiction and drugs were an escape for him. For me, escape was trying to get out from under the weight of his death and moving from darkness to light. I think escape is getting out of one’s self, finding a space where you feel you are at the right place at the right time.”
This is not the first concept record for Big Something. “Tumbleweed” and “The Otherside” both follow the lone survivor in a post-apocalyptic world.
“After recording ‘Afterglow,’ which was really emotional, we were ready to have some fun,” MacDaniels said. “There’s no better form of escape than getting down and dancing. We wanted to do something fun for people to get down to and we worked up ‘Timebomb.’ We collaborated with a rapper on that track named Mister. It was a blast recording it.
“Heavy” is a track that if you slipped it on Beck’s last album, the pop classic “Colors,” no one would have known the difference. MacDaniels sings in falsetto for the first time on a record and it’s dance time all over the world. I can see people singing along to the chorus, “Do you want to get high? Do you want to get heavy?”
The song “Dangerous” opens with a Black Sabbath-esque guitar riff by Big Something’s guitarist Jesse Hensley, one of the best young guitarists in any genre, and is decidedly hard rock and harkens back to some of Big Something’s early work.
Listening to Big Something records is like watching a good television series. Characters and themes from Season 2, Episode 1 will come back in Season 4, Episode 5 and listeners are rewarded for paying close attention. The song “The Breakers,” which has a groovy video of surfers in distorted light and animation, can be seen as a companion piece to “The Undertow” from “Truth Serum” (2014) and “Waves” from “Tumbleweed” (2017).
“Getaway” brings back the fictional character “Pinky.” who appeared on Big Something’s first record “Stories From the Middle of Nowhere” (2010) and their sophomore eponymous record (2012). The first two Pinky songs were the first two songs MacDaniels ever wrote with Interdonato.
“Pinky’s journey is a fun story that Paul and I came up with to write some songs around,” MacDaniels said. “He’s a Robin Hood meets neighborhood
pimp. He’s kind of a good guy and a bad guy at the same time who is on the run from his arch nemesis Johnny Law. The idea of escape was too tantalizing so we brought Pinky back who is still on the run.”
The album finishes with an ethereal, gorgeous song called
“Machines.”
“It’s the last song that Paul and I wrote together,” MacDaniels said. “We worked it up in this shack in his backyard where we use to write. It was one of the last times I ever saw him.”
“Machines” concerns the dystopian concept of machines taking over humans and the world, which is another theme that occupies many songs in the Big
Something catalogue.
“Escape” bookends the collaboration between MacDaniels and Interdonato. It brings back the character from the first songs the two wrote together, and it concludes with their last collaboration.
I asked Nick if Paul’s death has given him any insight into the answers to the big questions that occupy so many of Big Something’s songs.
“Everybody’s on their own trip,” MacDaniels said. “I think a lot of it has to do with art and creation. The way you live your life everyday is artistic and part of that is family, friends and love, mistakes, learning and growing. Were all on this ride together.”
I interviewed MacDaniels back in 2017 and asked him what his goals for the future were. He responded, “The big thing is I want to keep writing music and making it better. I want the next album to be the best album we’ve ever done.”
MacDaniels achieved that goal. “Escape” is Big Something’s best album yet.
