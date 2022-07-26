Wednesday, July 27
1) Soul outfit Magnolia Boulevard performs tonight in Sunset Plaza from 6-8 p.m.
2) The Telluride Gold Kings play on the Phoenix Bean’s patio from 6-8 p.m.
3) The Sheridan Opera House hosts a happy hour event this evening featuring The Badly Bent. It’s on the SHOW Bar Patio at 7 p.m.
Thursday, July 28
1) Don't stop thinking about tomorrow — or at least tonight: There's Fleetwood Mac tribute concert this evening in Sunset Plaza from 6-8 p.m.
2) The Telluride Mountain Club’s annual picnic is in Town Park at 5:15 p.m. Purchase tickets at telluridemountainclub.org.
3) The band Ozomatli, and opener Corey Harris, ring out the final evening of the Ridgway Concert Series for this summer. The music starts at 6 p.m. in Hartwell Park.
Friday, July 29
1) Just two more days remain to apply for 2022 Commitment Grants and/or a Filmmaker Fellowship, both from Mountainfilm. Applications are due July 31; acceptances will be sent in September. Visit mountainfilm.org to learn more.
2) Cousin Curtiss is the ‘Music on the Green’ performer tonight in Reflection Plaza, from 5-7 p.m.
3) The San Miguel Basin Rodeo is today and tomorrow at the San Miguel County fairgrounds in Norwood. The ever-popular event Mutton Bustin’ is at 6 p.m.; a CPRA Rodeo follows at 7 p.m.
4) Members of the New York Philharmonic perform tonight at a gala tonight to benefit the Telluride Chamber Music Festival at the Telluride Historical Museum. The event starts at 6 p.m.; visit telluridemuseum.org to learn more.
5) Cousin Curtiss is the ‘Music on the Green’ performer tonight in Reflection Plaza. He plays from 5-7 p.m.
Saturday, July 30
1) Today is the last day of the San Miguel Basin Rodeo at the Norwood fairgrounds, featuring a 6 p.m. Mutton Bustin’ session, a 7 p.m. rodeo performance, and an after-party at 10 p.m.
2) A wind quintet from the New York Philharmonic plays for the public this afternoon at the Wilkinson Public Library at 2 p.m. The performance is free; snacks will be provided.
3) Bundle up and bring the kiddos: Tonight’s Movie Under the Stars selection in Reflection Plaza is ‘How to Train Your Dragon.’ The screening is at 8 p.m.
Sunday, July 31
1) Count yourself lucky if any tickets remain to ‘All’s Well That Ends Well': The Shakespeare in the Park production concludes its 2022 run in Town Park tonight at 8 p.m. Visit telluridetheatre.org to purchase a seat (or simply make a donation to support superb community theater).
2) Coming up this week: a community conversation, sponsored by the Telluride Foundation, on hiring and retaining staff. It’s in Ridgway’s Sherbino Theater Wednesday, Aug. 3, at 10 a.m.
Monday, Aug. 1
1) The Met Opera’s Summer Encore Series presents a screening of Puccini’s ‘Madama Butterfly’ in the Palm Theatre tonight. Visit telluridepalm.com for details.
2) The Pinhead Institute hosts a free Punk Science session titled Power Up with Lemons in Ridgway’s Hartwell Park tomorrow at 10:15 a.m.
3) More fun for kids of all ages later tomorrow in Ridgway: Sherb Nerds, the monthly trivia challenge, takes place in the Sherbino Theater at 7 p.m. All are invited to compete! Visit sherbino.org to learn more.
Tuesday, Aug. 2
1) The Ordinary Two perform tonight in Ridgway’s 610 Courtyard. Seatings are at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
2) Poet Mitchell Untch is the guest at Talking Gourds’ Bardic Trails Zoom webinar this evening. The reading is at 7 p.m.; preregister at telluridelibrary.org/events.
3) Heads up, history-lovers: There’s a presentation on the Trust for Land Preservation’s work to preserve structures on Red Mountain Pass tonight in the Wright Opera House at 7:30 p.m.
