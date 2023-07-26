What do Scrapple the pig, and Mikey Houser, the former lead guitar player of Widespread Panic, both have in common?
They’re lead characters in a pair of films by brothers Geoffrey and Christopher Hanson, titled “Scrapple” and “The Earth Will Swallow You.”
The Hanson Brothers recently launched a website, Scrapplemercantile.com, where fans can watch both movies for free, without commercials.
Shot in Telluride in 1996, “Scrapple” is celebrating its 25th anniversary since premiering at Slamdance in 1998. It played Mountainfilm in 1998, 2008 and 2018.
"The Earth Will Swallow You” has never streamed online for free, producer Geoff Hanson said. “It’s only played once, in a pay-per-view deal. We want people to be able to watch the movie. People tell us they’ve seen it dozens of times."
"As far as ‘Scrapple’ goes, we did a deal with Amazon Prime several years ago and we didn't really make any money” from it, Hanson added. "Then they started running ads during the movie, and we weren't getting anything from the ads. Now there are about four other sites that stream ‘Scrapple,’ and they all run ads, and we never receive any money. So, we wanted to put it out there so that people can watch it and not have to deal with any ads.”
“Scrapple” is set in the fictional ski town of Ajax, Colorado, in 1978. Unlike most ski films, the movie takes place in summertime, when three roommates adapt a pig as a pet with the intention of roasting him in the fall. The film captures the breezy, slow-groove vibe of the ‘70s (the music website Rollo Grady called the soundtrack “my favorite soundtrack ever,” according to Hanson).
A New York Times reviewer called “Scapple” “a completely uncondescending, nearly letter-perfect re-creation of a late 60’s-early 70’s stoner comedy.” Powder Magazine recently hailed it as “The best film ever made about a Colorado ski town,” according to Hanson, who said it has also been called or compared to “Easy Rider” (Men’s Journal), “Babe on Acid” (The New York Times Magazine”), “Big Wednesday” (Mountain Gazette), and “Alice’s Restaurant” (New York Times). Blues legend Taj Mahal, who composed the score to the film, reportedly called it “Dazed and Confused,” in a mountain setting.
"The Earth Will Swallow You" follows Widespread Panic across the country in the summer of 2000. The movie features live footage, backstage performances with their musical influences, and vignettes of each member of the band.
The film was named Best Music Documentary by Relix magazine in 2002 and is considered to be the definitive movie, Hanson said, about the original, six-piece configuration of Widespread Panic.
Scrapplemercantile.com has clips of never-before-seen footage from the 2000 tour and a store selling merchandise from both “Scrapple” and “The Earth Will Swallow You.”
When asked why the brothers have decided to show their movies for free, Hanson answered,” "We just want our work to be seen and enjoyed."
To watch “Scrapple” and ”The Earth Will Swallow You,” visit scrapplemercantile.com.
