On Friday night, La Familia Music Group and its founder, Edgar Nava Quiroz, are coming home to Telluride.
Quiroz and LFMG will bring musicians from across the Western Slope and beyond for a night of electronic dance music (EDM), rap and hip-hop at the Ride Lounge.
The event, the first stop in the LFMG vs. Errbody Tour, begins at 9 p.m. with doors at 8 p.m.
Said Quiroz, “All La Familia artists will be performing Friday, as well as some of our friends.”
The lineup includes Quiroz, a rap and hip-hop artist whose stage name is EQ, along with Enshiloh, Miggy C., Skilly Waves, Telluride-based DJ Jason Castle, DJ Bass Torque out of Grand Junction, Denver artist Roman Sotam and the West End’s Juan Hernandes.
It sounds like an exciting night for fans of homegrown music.
“Exactly,” Quiroz said.
He added that each artist will bring his own brand of contemporary music to the event.
“Enshiloh is more of that lo-fi hip-hop, calmer with a pop style to it,” Quiroz explained. “Miggy C. is R&B/hip-hop with an alternative feel. DJ Jason Castle is a great, Telluride-based DJ. He’s a good friend who has performed with us in the past. He’ll be bringing an EDM set, and Bass Torque, another great Western Slope DJ, will do the hip-hop set and a smaller EDM set. I think people will really enjoy it.”
Of Skilly Waves, Quiroz said, “He’s hip-hop and rap, and he’s been killing it lately.”
He added, “Roman Sotam is based in Denver now, but he is from the Grand Junction area and has been making music on the Western Slope for a while. He’s a very diverse musician. He’s mostly hip-hop but he fuses genres together — country, alt-rock and more. Apparently, he’s bringing some of his guys with him and it’s going to be a live set.”
Quiroz also highlighted Juan Hernandes, a young, up-and-coming musician from Nucla.
“He has a pop-punk-hip-hop style, more of an alternative brand of hip-hop with a rock influence,” Quiroz said. “It’ll be his first time performing, which will be exciting. We are always trying to create opportunities for artists.”
Quiroz added that on a personal level, he is looking forward to bringing “LFMG vs. Errbody” to Telluride, the first in a tour that heads next to the Lincoln Park Barn in Grand Junction on Saturday, part of the Summer Days Live Music & Food Festival.
A graduate of Telluride High School, Quiroz grew up in Telluride and as a teenager performed locally as SchoolkidD.
For several years, he was a familiar face at the New Sheridan Chop House, where he worked as a manager.
Last year, Quiroz said, he was able to leave the Sheridan to focus entirely on LFMG, which produces events across the Western Slope and represents a number of performers, as well as a Montrose boxer and a mixed martial arts fighter.
Quiroz has also built out a recording studio in Montrose for LFMG artists that is available for rent to other musicians.
And, he has established a nonprofit. With a name — Love Family Motivate Greatness Music Academy — that plays on LFMG, Quiroz’s organization provides at-risk kids with the chance to learn how to make music, from songwriting and singing to promoting their music.
Quiroz said it’s a venture that is important to him and added “100% of our proceeds from this show will go to the Love Family Motivate Greatness Music Academy.”
His moves haven’t gone unnoticed. Quiroz is a Best Slope Next Gen honoree and Montrose Small Business Award recipient.
Through it all, Quiroz, as EQ, has also continued to make his own music, recording albums and performing. He is the recipient of a Telluride Arts grant that is supporting the production of an EP, “New Vintage,” due to be released in the fall.
And while he is now based in Montrose, where he lives with his wife and two children, Quiroz said he still thinks of Telluride as home.
“Every time we do a show in Telluride, we always pack it out with friends, co-workers, family and just locals who love music,” he said. “I always want to keep my presence and my connections there. I haven’t performed in Telluride for a while and this feels like a homecoming.”
The LFMG vs. Errbody Tour event takes place Friday, doors at 8 p.m., music at 9 p.m. at the Ride Lounge, $15 at the door or on Eventbrite, 21 and older only. LFMG merchandise will be available for purchase at the event.
