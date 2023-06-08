The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) awarded a $500,000 grant to San Miguel County to assess historic properties in Norwood, Telluride and Ophir for clean-up from past mining contaminations.
“This is a big deal. It’s a huge grant of $500,000 with no matching requirement,” Janet Kask, San Miguel County parks and open space director, told the Planet. “The focus is on historic structures.”
The funds will be directed towards planning, community engagement and transforming historic sites for modern uses, including affordable housing and heritage tourism. The county has four years to implement the funds.
A planning and assessment grant is one of the first steps in starting site clean-up efforts. It can also lead to increased funding from other sources and bring in additional tax revenue to the local community.
“Assessment grants are a really important stimulus for environmental health and the economy. That leverage can spark resources for the community,” Christina Wilson, EPA Region 8 Brownfields and Revitalization Branch Manager, told the Planet. “This is a first step that brings positive changes to communities and revitalization.”
The Matterhorn Mill is one of the grant’s main focuses, but the funding will provide avenues for other historic sites in San Miguel County.
Matterhorn Mill, located south of Ophir on Highway 145, is one of the last historic mining structures remaining in the area. Officials will work with the US Forest Service to transfer the mine structure and 20-acre land parcel to the county.
“The Matterhorn Mill is an iconic historic site that still has the old equipment,” Kask said. “The vision is to create affordable housing on those 20 acres, as we all know that housing is a huge issue here.”
Plans for several smaller mines near Ophir, Ames and Telluride will also be assessed as part of the grant, including the Liberty Bell, Silver Bell, the Pandora Mill/Mining Camp and the Norwood Gas Station.
These sites all contain heavy levels of metals in tailings, soil and water.
“Mining is such a strong historic aspect of the Telluride community so it is great to be able to bring these structures in compliance with remediation and productive reuse,” Kask said.
The Matterhorn Mill and Silver Bell Mine are both close to residential neighborhoods in rural communities. Avalanches and storm water can carry old mine tailings into roads, drainage ditches and neighborhoods. Fixing these mine sites can help improve local water quality and reduce environmental pollutants.
“San Miguel County’s leaders are taking a systematic approach to prioritizing sites for cleanup and revitalization,” KC Becker, EPA Regional Administrator, said in a statement. “These EPA funds will address contamination at key properties in communities like Norwood, Ophir and Telluride and will pave the way for their safe and productive reuse.”
San Miguel County will be working with both private and public sites to implement grant funding at sites all across the county. Through these sites, the county will invest in redevelopment planning, community engagement, more affordable housing and historical tourism.
“The grant focuses on heritage and we combine that with affordable housing, so you’re dealing with the historic aspect and bringing it into present day community needs,” Kask said.
The county’s interest in affordable housing was a convincing argument in their grant application.
“Affordable housing was something that stood out in this proposal, particularly trying to bring in more affordable housing and reuse existing infrastructure instead of building new,” Wilson said.
In late May, the town of Silverton received an $800,000 EPA Brownfields Multipurpose Grant, which will focus on the town core, the Animas River Corridor and the Cement Creek Corridor. The town plans to use the grant to revitalize and clean up former mining sites and remove smelters and other operations features.
Much of Silverton’s mining occurred near the waterways and negatively affected water quality. Many of the sites also contain heavy metal concentrations and contaminants like arsenic, lead and copper, which challenge redevelopment.
“This grant is a great step forward in our ability to manage our community's natural assets while we grow and thrive,” Gloria Kaasch-Buerger, town administrator for Silverton, said in a statement.
The EPA grant is part of the federal program in the Investing in America Agenda to assess and clean up contaminated “brownfield” sites and advance environmental justice through loan and grant programs.
Brownfields are properties with hazardous substances, pollutants or contaminants that complicate redevelopment. The Brownfields Program gives grants and technical assistance to communities, states, indigenous communities and other actors to clean up and transform contaminated properties.
The EPA estimates that there are 450,000 brownfield sites in the US. These sites are often centrally located and connected to existing infrastructure, so they are advantageous to transform and reuse.
Through bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the EPA was able to triple its grants. The investment puts over $1.5 billion into EPA’s Brownfields Program and funds more than 350 programs that support planning, construction and operations for public infrastructure projects.
