Telluride ArtWalk: Mountainfilm edition is coming up

Telluride ArtWalk is locally famous for being a Thursday event. But for one night this holiday weekend, that will change. On Friday, from 4-7 p.m., a special edition of ArtWalk will take place at participating galleries and venues.
Subtitled “The Mountainfilm edition,” the evening offers a chance for people interested in learning more about some of Mountainfilm’s subjects to do so, without purchasing a ticket (which could be impossible at this point).
Say, for example, you’re intrigued by the description of “Trees, and Other Entanglements,” a documentary by Oscar-nominated, Emmy-and-Peabody-award-winning filmmaker Irene Taylor that gets its world premiere at Mountainfilm.
The film, a close-up look at the “entangled” lives of people and trees — “an artist refining American Bonsai,” a “mother fighting to protect the trees in her own backyard,” “a photographer artfully observing trees” and others — screens just twice, at the Sheridan Opera House on Saturday, and again Sunday at the Palm Theatre.
On Wednesday afternoon, only standby tickets remained for the Saturday showing. The screening on Sunday could easily fill up, as well.
But if you wanted to peruse the work of two artists from the film — and for that matter, meet them in person — you could do that Friday, when photographer Beth Moon will display her haunting, “richly-toned pigment prints” of trees at Slate Gray Gallery, and Bonsai master Ryan Neil “will display a selection of bonsai trees, and will be trimming all day” at Slate Gray.
If you wanted to do an even deeper dive, you could listen to both Moon and Neil speak at a free coffee talk entitled “Meet the Artists: Art and Nature” on Saturday morning at the Hotel Telluride at 8 a.m. along with multi-disciplinary fine artist R. Nelson Parrish and digital artist and environmental filmmaker Eric Hanson.
Speaking of Hanson, his Virtual Reality interactive exhibit, titled “Revealing Histories, Reimagining Landscapes,” has its world premiere at the Ah Haa School Friday night in partnership with Mountainfilm. The exhibit “offers visitors a rare chance to explore a virtual retelling of the American West that reveals unique histories, unprecedented access to little-seen ancient Puebloan sites, recovers voices and reimagines the landscapes” of the Four Corners region, according to a description of the show.
At Telluride Arts’ HQ West, you’ll find an exhibit that dovetails with Mountainfilm’s inspirational, eco-minded purpose — “Wild and Regenerative,” a recycled-textile installation by the nonprofit foundation Around the World in 80 Fabrics — and photography by local artist Ben Eng, which includes a photo of the iconic alpinist (and Telluride resident) Hilaree Nelson. A portion of the proceeds from Eng’s exhibit will be donated to Protect Our Winters, a nonprofit that focuses on helping “passionate outdoor people” to become climate advocates, a cause Nelson felt deeply about and worked hard for.
And on the subject of climate change, Between the Covers Bookstore has an exhibit by conservation photographer and filmmaker Dawn Kish that pays tribute to the late Tad Nichols’ iconic photos of “the labyrinthine world of twisting slot canyons, flowing streams, magnificent amphitheaters and naked red rock” he glimpsed along the Colorado River on his forays through Glen Canyon in the years before Glen Canyon Dam was completed.
Nichols, who worked for the Bureau of Indian Affairs and the Sierra Club, passed away in 2000, soon after his book, “Glen Canyon: Images of a Lost World” was published. (Just like the Glen Canyon, the book itself has disappeared; it is out of print.)
Today, however, as Lake Powell drains, more and more of the Glen Canyon is re-exposed. Kish aims to go there “to create art and advocacy” in a lost world revealed, “a place I never thought I would see in my lifetime.”
“Tad’s Emerging World: Glen Canyon Exposed,” an exhibit of large-format images by Kish, hangs in Between the Covers Bookstore this weekend; her short film of the same title, a photographic “adventure of rediscovery” in Nichols’ footsteps, screens at Mountainfilm Friday and Monday (tickets are standby only for the earlier showing).
“What makes the Mountainfilm edition of ArtWalk special are the deeper dives it offers,” said Austin Halpern, programs director for the Telluride Arts District. “These are thought-provoking exhibits for someone who has a ticket and is going to the shows — it’s fun for patrons of Mountainfilm, and folks just looking for a fun Friday night. It’s a great intro to the festival.” Telluride Arts’ Gallery will host a reception Friday evening, replete with free beverages and live music by Tyler Simmons, to kick off one of the first — and certainly one of the most thought-provoking — festivals of summer.
“We love it,” Halpern said.
In addition to the exhibits highlighted here, this edition of ArtWalk features works at many other galleries around town.
Learn more about the shows and venues at telluridearts.org/galleries.
