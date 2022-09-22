The annual celebration unfolding in Telluride and Mountain Village this weekend used to be called Cars and Colors.
Frankly, it still could: the “colors” in the original title of the fest (now renamed the Telluride Autumn Classic) referred to the swaths of russet, orange and gold blanketing local hillsides this time of year.
Brilliant changing aspen and oak leaves are due to nature’s alchemy. But in Mountain Village today (Friday) through Sunday, palettes are not confined to random — though admittedly splendid — bestowals of nature. Instead, at the Autumn Classic Fine Arts Festival, you’ll find examples of creative expression in mediums from painting, sculpture and photography to works in fiber and even handcrafted knives with inlaid handles.
Knifemaker Loren Feldman, for example, fashions knife handles inlaid with minerals, gems, and dinosaur bones. Some of the blades are made of iron meteorites, “from the core of another planet older than the Earth.”
The artists themselves may be unfamiliar to Autumn Classic attendees, but their preoccupations and passions are likely to dovetail with visitors’ sensibilities. “The artists come from all over,” said landscape photographer Sherry Little Fawn Schuessler, who has been the show’s curator for the past few years along with her husband, artist Michael Schuessler (who specializes in pastels on canvas).
The Schuesslers’ own works are nods to changes in the local landscape you might find this time of year. Michael, for example, has been creating a new series incorporating “resin over the canvas, with Gold Leaf, to create a glass-like, one of a kind” effect. Also on display this weekend: black-and-white wildlife photography by Beth Houts; vibrantly colored imagery “that represents the culture and beauty of the southwest, from the indigenous people, to wildlife, to the dramatic landscape,” in the words of Arizona painter Ray Tigerman; natural stones, cut and arranged to resemble “a three dimensional landscape” of peaks and valleys by Marshall and Jerry Locke (“Natural colors and textures of stone take the viewer on a journey into these mountains”).
“We try to tap into” what attendees most want to see, Sherry said. “My husband does a series of gold leaf trees. In my photography, I try to incorporate fall colors and landscapes.”
“The art festival is a great addition” to the Autumn Classic said its founder, Ray Cody. “When we first started to put (the fine arts fest) together, we saw it as an element that should ‘fit’ well with our clientele. We’ve been asking artists, as they create their art,” to include more images that evoke Telluride “and those types of things.”
Creatives have been delighted to oblige, Cody added. “The amount of responses (the Schuesslers) get is amazing. They have to turn artists away.”
“We select every artist” at this juried show, Sherry said; some 35 are scheduled to appear along with their works in Heritage Plaza today through Sunday. “A lot of them have not shown here before,” she explained. “We only bring a few. We want everybody to be amazing! We do our best.
“We have a blast,” she added. “This is the perfect time of year to do a show. There are a lot of visitors here; what people want is a little piece of Telluride when they go home. We offer them that.”
The Fine Arts Festival goes from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. in Heritage Plaza today and Saturday, and from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. The Telluride Autumn Classic offers attendees a chance to express themselves creatively: submit a photo of a favorite ‘Car in Fall Colors’ scene from this weekend by 9 p.m. Saturday for a chance to win a cash prize from Box Canyon Bicycles. Visit tellurideautumnclassic.com to learn more.
