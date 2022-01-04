While Sheridan Opera House officials recently made the decision to cancel the Holiday Concert Series and extend postponements until Jan. 15, they’re also looking to add offerings to the winter calendar, according to an announcement Tuesday.
“We are excited to jump into 2022 after a disappointing end to 2021 with the cancellation of our Holiday Concert Series, the largest fundraiser of the winter for our nonprofit organization. With the cases still spiking here in Telluride, we have decided to keep the opera house dark until Jan. 15, when we start 2022 off with The Lil Smokies. We will move forward with our normal schedule at that time,” according to Maggie Stevens, opera house PR and marketing director.
That means the Saturday SHOWcase performance from The Buzz and Buffalo Commons has been canceled.
Given a recent rise in local positive COVID-19 cases, the opera house will also now feature 15 air purifiers.
“To continue to keep our attendees safe, we have added two medical-grade Molekule Air Pro RXs to the 13 Molekule Air Pros we already have in the building, and will continue our practice of requiring proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours for anyone entering the building who is age 12 and up. We will also strictly enforce the mask mandate that is still in place in San Miguel County, per our public health department,” Stevens explained.
The indoor mask mandate will remain in place at least through Jan. 31.
The precautions and protocols will only aid the opera house in welcoming back live music and guests Jan. 15 for The Lil Smokies, who will be promoting their latest record, “Tornillo,”
Drawing on the energy of a rock band and the Laurel Canyon songwriting of the ’70s, The Lil Smokies are reimagining their approach to roots music on ‘Tornillo,’ named for the remote Texas town where the album was recorded. Produced by Bill Reynolds (The Avett Brothers, Band of Horses), ‘Tornillo’ is the band’s third studio album,” according to a news release. “Formed in Missoula, Montana, The Lil Smokies have built a national following through constant touring, as well as winning the Telluride Bluegrass Band Contest in 2015.”
Tickets are $25 for standing room on the main floor or $35 for reserved balcony seats, plus a $5 ticketing fee.
Dirtwire on Jan. 18 follows, with Late Night Radio featuring Motifv Jan. 21 rounding out the first month of the year.
“Dirtwire stands poised between ancient Mother Earth and modern technology, a blend of ethnomusicology and the psychedelic trance state, gut-bucket delta blues and what the band variously dubs ‘back-porch space cowboy blues, swamptronica, and electro-twang.’ It’s a sound informed by Dirtwire’s travels and performances around the globe, where East meets West and North joins South,” according to the release. Ticket prices are also $25 and $35.
February now features Young People's Theater's production of “Oklahoma!” Feb. 4-6, as talented local high schoolers bring the Rodgers and Hammerstein classic to life for three performances. Electronic acts Opiuo and Michal Menert perform Feb. 11 and Feb. 12, respectively.
Right now, Baracutanga and Trout Steak Revival are scheduled for March 11 and March 12, respectively, by Stevens explained more March shows will be added.
“We will announce three more exciting March concerts in the coming weeks, so stay tuned,” she said.
Tickets for all current shows go on sale Friday and can be purchased online at sheridanoperahouse.com.
The Sheridan Sells Seashells by the SHOW Bar Fundraiser is also currently open.
“We have only eight shells left … buy a seashell for $400, and you get the corresponding plein air painting produced by some of the top plein air artists in the country,” Stevens said. “The catch is you don't know the painting you take home until after you've chosen your shell. Paintings are valued at $500 to $1,600, so you're getting a steal.”
Email Stevens at maggie@sheridanoperahouse.com to see what paintings are left. People can also purchase the painting of their choice for $1,000. If it's valued for less than $1,000, they’ll receive a tax letter for the difference.
