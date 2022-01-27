Growing up in the West End, Juan Hernandes loved music, but yearned to go deeper.
So, the then-14-year-old created a music studio in his bedroom, starting off with a Guitar Hero microphone and his laptop. He began writing his own songs and putting them to music.
“I’m entirely self-taught,” Hernandes said. “I knew that I loved to make music, and I was willing to work at it steadily.”
Hernandes graduated from Paradox High School in 2016, where he was the only person in his graduating class (“I was first in my class,” he said, smiling.). He started commuting from Nucla to Telluride each day for work, first at Ace Hardware and nowadays at Dirt Dawg.
And all the while, Hernandes devoted his spare time to his music. He released “Outcast” in 2018, and “Anxiety!” and “Going It Ghost” in 2021, all available on online platforms.
Now, Hernandes, 26, is putting the finishing touches on “Project Emotions,” a single due to be released Monday.
“I’m super excited to bring it forward,” he said. “It’s a single to an upcoming EP that I will be releasing in a few months. I’ve been working on it for a while. It’s a break-up song. Luckily, I haven’t gone through a break-up recently, but sometimes I dwell on those past times and then write about it. This is one of those songs.”
Edgar Quiroz of La Familia Music Group is a musician and producer who works with talent and events along the Western Slope.
Quiroz said he is looking forward to the release of “Project Emotions.”
“I love seeing local artists working on original music and pushing themselves to get heard beyond local boundaries,” he said. “I can’t wait to hear what Juan Hernandes has been working on.”
Hernandes explained that his music has explored genres, including Midwest emo, rap and punk, and these days is centered on pop. He said he often starts with an instrumental, sometimes a tune sourced from a producer, and then adds his own lyrics.
“I identify the emotions I am feeling in the instrumental and then put my words to it,” he said.
How is he feeling with the imminent release of “Project Emotions?”
“Excited and exhausted,” Hernandes said, adding that the tiredness comes from the pressure on up-and-coming musicians these days to churn out music in order to satisfy the algorithm of online music platforms.
“Even when I have released some new music, I know that I have to start working on something new right away,” he said. “If I don’t release something soon, the algorithm of sites like Spotify and Apple Music won’t promote me. It’s weird, and I don’t know if people are aware of it, but that’s the way it is.”
But there is that excitement as well, Hernandes pointed out, in part generated by the hope that listeners will get a boost from his music, much needed in these challenging times.
“I want people to know that if they are having a hard time, they can come to my music and maybe get a boost out of the crevasse of emotion that they might be in,” Hernandes said. “I want to uplift people.”
And, Hernandes noted, his music gives him a boost, too.
“I still find a lot of release through my writings and my music,” he said. “It’s an outlet for me for sure and that’s a good thing to have.”
“Project Emotions” is available Monday on multiple platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music. For more, visit Hernandes’ Instagram page @sxd_sxd.
