Films at The Nugget bring strong women to the screen

No, this isn’t a review extolling the wonders of pornography. When referencing adult films, I’m not referring to X-rated movies. As summer movie season comes careening, crashing, thumping onto our theater screens, I’m here to nudge you toward the few movies crafted with adults in mind.
After a few fabulous days of Mountainfilm, The Nugget is bringing back “Guardians of the Galaxy.” From films meant to elicit positive change and evoke wonder and awe…to a return to a big-budget superhero franchise. It can be a bit jarring. “Guardians'' is a good film. An enjoyable romp with great special effects and a moving story. I wouldn’t tell you that it’ll have much of an impact on your life.
It's difficult for films for a more mature audience to compete anytime at the multiplex but especially in the summer months. Teens fill the cineplex watching horror films and bringing friends to see the same action films over and over. There’s nothing wrong with that. American society provides very little in the way of entertainment or spaces for young people. But when there’s only one movie screen in town, it’s a shame to see the same film playing multiple weeks…for multiple screenings.
There were two significant Hollywood films released this last week aimed at an older audience. “Book Club: The Next Chapter” (Bill Holderman) lets Jane Fonda, Diane Keaton, Mary Steenburgen and Candice Bergen frolic in Italy. It’s lighter than gelato, but refreshing in its depiction of women of a certain age having a libido. The film quickly went to matinees-only screenings.
“You Hurt My Feelings” is a more-nuanced film starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The writer/director Nicole Holofceter (“Walking and Talking,” “Friends With Money,” “Enough Said”) is known for her fully-realized middle-aged New York characters. Her characters are for the most part: privileged, petulant and often…puzzled.
In “You Hurt My Feelings,” Louis-Dreyfus plays a writer who discovers her husband doesn’t really like her writing. The film looks at how you can be in a loving relationship and still not really know your partner.
It’s worth seeking out for the way Holofcenter takes that relatable tidbit and creates a tender look at how therapy, fine dining and expensive gifts aren’t a substitute for doing the hard work. You need to really communicate and listen to each other. I wish the other actors were as strong in their roles as Louis-Dreyfus. The moral of the story isn’t to be brutally honest with those you love. Instead, it’s about loving support that doesn’t become years of white lies to protect someone’s feelings.
There’s a film screening on Monday at The Nugget that would fall into the adult film category. “Love & Justice: In The Footsteps of Beethoven’s Rebel Opera” written and directed by Kerry Candaele, is being screened across the country in art-house cinemas and museum screening rooms. The film juxtaposes details from Beethoven’s life, a woman’s moving tribute to her slain grandfather, and Beethoven’s only opera, Fidelio. A film that will thrill opera fans, “Love & Justice” also proves that classical music can inspire and educate anyone. It’s not meant to be a rarified experience.
Here’s a bit more about the film from its fundraising campaign.
“Love & Justice: In the Footsteps of Beethoven’s Rebel Opera” is a documentary film about the power of hope even when there is no cause for optimism. It interweaves four unforgettable tales: (1) The story behind Beethoven’s only opera, Fidelio, which tells of a woman who must disguise herself as a young man to rescue her husband, who has been unjustly imprisoned by a tyrant; (2) the story of Beethoven’s own physical and spiritual struggle to create the opera in the face of his impending total deafness; (3) the story of the brilliant Chilean composer Jorge Peña Hen, who was imprisoned by Pinochet and wrote his final work from his cell, using only doused matchsticks and scraps of paper; and (4) the contemporary tale of Hen’s granddaughter, the dancer Maria Belen Espinosa Peña, who, like Fidelio, dresses like a man — in this case, her grandfather — in an extraordinary performance designed to rescue his legacy from the confines of forgetfulness.
During the Chilean dictatorship, the loved ones of the disappeared would take to the streets with signs depicting their lost family members and the words “Se me olvidaste?” — have you forgotten me? With “Love & Justice,” the filmmaking team, led by Director Kerry Candaele, is paying tribute to those rare souls — the Beethovens and Fidelios and Maria Belens — who, with bravery, grace and the power of art, dare to say that, no, we will never forget.
So save the date and save your movie money to go support a moving film with grand artistry on display. We need to support films that are made for education as well as entertainment. As much as I enjoyed “Guardians of the Galaxy,” I don’t think you need to see it twice.
Drinks With Films rating for “You Hurt My Feelings”: 3 martinis out of 5
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.