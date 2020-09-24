Many of us are mourning the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the Notorious RBG. Diminutive in stature, she’s a larger-than-life legend in her crusade for equal rights. This is a hard time to lose her. One of my favorite Ginsburg quotes, “Fight for the things that you care about, but do it in a way that will lead others to join you."
Her granddaughter reported that her dying wish was to survive her last bout of cancer in order to see the new president take office. Sadly, it was one fight she didn’t win.
We’ll honor her by continuing the fight. There’s a Facebook group called “YOU Are Now RBG” and many people have donated to Democratic campaigns in her name. Hulu will stream the documentary “RBG,” directed by Julie Cohen and Betsy West, for free for 24-hours starting Thursday. You can also seek out an open movie theater on Friday (AMC or Regal), where they’re bringing back “On the Basis of Sex,” director Mimi Leder‘s dramatization of RBG’s early life starring Felicity Jones and Armie Hammer. You can also see “RBG” at a movie theater if they’re open in your area or you’re willing to drive.
Stream “RBG” on Hulu or Amazon Video. Stream “On the Basis of Sex” on Sling or Amazon Prime
Either film is a treat. You may enjoy the documentary as it shows how feisty Ginsburg could be and it’s joyful to see her getting her just dues. She was often greeted with standing ovations at the opera. She had the respect of her peers and the love of her husband, Martin Ginsburg, who died in 2010. She fought a valiant battle against pancreatic cancer and prevailed many times. “RBG” was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Documentary in 2018.
“On the Basis of Sex” takes a lighter tone and gives us a peek into the loving relationship between the Ginsburgs. Watching a young law student tackle her own load of law classes but also helping her new husband Marty continue his schooling is astonishing. The focus of the film is on the groundbreaking tax case that changed American law and sealed her reputation as a crusader for equal rights. The film plays up the drama and tension in the battle and Felicity Jones and Armie Hammer have a great chemistry together. It’s a feel-good movie to make you miss our Notorious RBG even more.
So honor Justice Ginsburg in your own way, but never forget, she battled for all of us
DRINKS WITH FILMS RATINGS
“RBG:” 5 glasses of wine (though RBG would say, fill them to the top) out of 5
“On the Basis of Sex:” 4 glasses of wine out of 5
