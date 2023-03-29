Before it went on to become a chart-topping Broadway sensation and a movie, “Godspell” was a collaborative project between drama students at Carnegie Mellon University.
Written by three-time Grammy and Academy Award-winner Stephen Schwartz — the composer of “Pippin” and “Wicked” — the musical is best known for its memorable songs, including “Day By Day,” “Prepare Ye the Way of the Lord,” “Learn Your Lessons Well” and more.
On a deeper level, it’s a lesson in building love, and community, as exemplified through the teachings of Jesus.
Kathleen O’Mara, who directs the Minerva West production of “Godspell” that opens tonight in Ridgway at the 4-H Event Center, described it as a lesson in team-building among cast members. Part of the new theater company’s mission is “to inspire creativity and community.” Rehearsing “Godspell” also brought her actors closer together, O’Mara said.
“‘Godspell’ is one of those beloved pieces that I’ve had the honor of working on (repeatedly) in my career,” O’Mara said. “The music is just wonderful: inspiring and catchy and fun. The ensemble works together to tell these parables. It’s a very rich process for the cast, as a result of the way it is structured.”
First produced in 1971, the musical was on O’Mara’s shortlist for a springtime performance, “and when I went back to look for (production) rights, I saw that there’d been a 2011 Broadway revival,” she said. “Which was really remarkable, because the musical score, which was already beautiful, had been reworked.”
The new arrangements required vocal collaboration like never before, given that they feature “three, four, five and even six-part harmonies.”
“It was inspiring to me, but challenging to the actors,” O’Mara said. “My super-talented music director, Susannah Smith, who has had a wonderful career in music and choral leadership, has been building these performances brick by brick, piece by piece,” day by day.
Along the way, there have been other collaborations besides harmonies. “One of our newbie actors happens to be an accomplished pianist, and he could really sit at the piano with the others” — the cast numbers 14 in all — “and work their parts with them,” O’Mara said. “Another member of the cast has enough of a background in music that he could explain” to members of the ensemble, where, for example, certain notes should be emphasized for most dramatic effect: “The bass really needs to be strong here.’”
Though the music is demanding on the cast, the book required the director to stretch herself, too.
“The setting is a surprise,” she said. “This is my fourth time directing it, and the setting has been different every time. The character of Jesus is consistent, and the ensemble takes on various roles in the parables.”
The lyrics, composer Stephen Schwartz has said, “are re-settings of traditional Episcopal hymns.” Schwartz said he was “roundly criticized” by Time magazine critic Richard Schickel for the lyrics to the song “Save the People” when the film version of “Godspell” opened. The composer’s response to his critic: “Apparently he’s not an Episcopalian.”
"There is a song in the 2011 version of Godspell called ‘Beautiful City’ that is not in the original,” O’Mara said.
We may not reaching the ending, the lyrics go,
But we can start.
Slowly but surely mending,
Brick by brick,
Heart by heart…
We can build a beautiful city,
Yes we can…
Not a city of angels,
But…a city of man.
“I try to remind the actors: we’re building a city of man” in the lyrics, "but really we’re building a community of love for art, and for each other. It’s exciting that the bond between these actors will carry on after the performance. My takeaway from this musical, after having performed it for 20 years, is that you learn your lessons, like not to steal, or to lie, and then you sort of check that stuff off, and continue on with your day-to-day life. Here, the lessons are kindness and love for one another, and to be a good neighbor. It’s an ideal message for a community,” or, for that matter, members of a new community theater on a journey of collaboration.
Minerva West’s production of “Godspell” is Thursday through Saturday, March 30-April 1, and April 6-8. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and 3 p.m. Saturday. The production stars Joe Alaimo, Erica Barrows, Alice Billings, Linda Browning, Guthrie Castle, Jamie Coulter, Nick Cowan, Ninah Hunter, David Olson, Debra Overton, Brenda Ratcliff, Kate Rolston, Susannah Smith, and Adin Sterling. For tickets, or to learn more, visit minervawest.org.
