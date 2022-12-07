There is no perhaps no surer sign of the holidays than the arrival of WinterSing. Or, to punctuate it perfectly, WinterSing! The use of an exclamation point is deliberate: the Telluride Choral Society’s annual performances exclaim, proclaim and celebrate not only the rearrival of Christmas each year, but joy, and gratitude, and community spirit.
This year, the community is invited even more fully into the fold: attendees at the two WinterSing concerts Friday and Sunday are welcome to lift their voices in song along with the choirs. “The audience is invited to sing along to Handel’s jubiliant ‘Hallelujah Chorus,’ and three carols,” the society’s Board President Sandy McLaughlin said. Before that happens, WinterSing performances will showcase ‘inclusivity’ in other ways. For starters, there is no longer a distinction between the two adult choirs. In the past, “Chorale singers were those with no professional training,” McLaughlin said. “Chamber singers were more experienced.”
When conductor Hal Adler “started auditions this season, almost everybody qualified for Chamber” status, McLaughlin said (the singers were just that good). “There was a discussion, and Hal decided to call our 20 adult singers The Chorale. Their voices are beautiful.”
The second group of singers is The Choristers, a youth choir 10 voices strong, directed by Elizabeth Forsythe. “The kiddos,” McLaughling said, will perform the Muppets’ “Christmas Is Coming” “in a round. It’s pretty cute! John Denver sang it with The Muppets. They’ll also perform a song by Peter Yarrow, ‘Light One Candle,’ and ‘The Little Drummer Boy’ with the adults.”
“Light One Candle” dovetails with the title of the concert, “A Holiday Candlelight Celebration.” “We’ll pass out candles to everyone at one point,” McLaughlin explained. Before that happens, the Choristers will sing, followed by the Chorale. The latter’s selections include ‘Oculi Omnium,’ a “gorgeous” rendition of Psalm 145 by Bob Chilcott, originally composed for famed a capella chorus The King’s Singers. “O Nata Lux,” by Morten Lauridsen, will also be performed: “This eerily beautiful work, excerpted from the composer’s highly acclaimed ‘Lux Aeterna,’ is an important contribution to the literature for a capella choirs,” music publisher JW Pepper notes. “Oseh Shalom,” “a prayer for peace,” by Nurit Hirsch, arranged by Elaine Broad Ginsberg, which will also be sung, is described by JW Pepper as “one of the great treasures of modern Jewish worship (that has been) given new life by one of the most exciting new composers of a new generation. Dr. Ginsberg’s tender a capella setting keeps listeners intent with terrific movement amidst the parts, yet still remains accessible to choirs of any skill level.”
That’s important, Laughlin noted: “I know Hal wanted to do music that is beautiful, but also not quite as challenging as last year. I’m fairly sure we had some singers say, in follow-up interviews last year, that some of the pieces were a little difficult for some singers.” This year, Adler apparently dialed back the difficulty level of the repertoire for this community choir just a touch — and his singers apparently raised their games a notch — for what promises to be a sublime matching of voices to material, with a special bonus: additional musical accompaniment. “Our pianist Susan Ensor will accompany the singers,” McLaughlin said, “and we’ve just added some instrumentalists. Three high-school violinists — Charlotte Guest, Hugh Hatcher and Olivia Hatcher — and an adult professional cellist” will perform with the singers.
The program will end with candle lighting, and three iconic carols: “Hark the Herald Angels Sing,” “Joy to the World,” and “Silent Night,” in that order. “It’ll be dark Friday night,” Laughlin noted, “and probably Sunday too,” which should make these performances especially moving and atmospheric — just what you want for a celebration of love, and community.
The Telluride Choral Society’s WinterSing concerts will take place Friday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 4 p.m. in Christ Presbyterian Church, under the direction of Hal Adler and Elizabeth Forsythe, with accompaniment by pianist Susan Ensor and guest instrumentalists. Tickets are $20 at the door for adults, and $10 for students. Learn more about the Telluride Choral Society and its history at telluridechoralsociety.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.