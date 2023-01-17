Roxy Cox is at it again. The local musician who has fronted punk bands Ho Fun Deluxe and Punk Sux over the years is focusing on acoustic tunes and organized a literary night of music Thursday at the Ride Lounge with Denver writer and musician Luke Schmaltz. Doors open at 9 p.m., and there’s a $5 cover.
With drummer Cueva Cuev and bassist Jason Graves, Cox explained she’ll be performing recently penned original songs that are “acoustic-ish” punk rock.
“It's more like singer-songwriter stuff. It's like Alice in Chains ‘MTV Unplugged’ style. It's still got some edge to it, but I'm playing an acoustic guitar,” she said, adding she’ll start off playing some solo stuff, before bringing her bandmates on stage.
Schmaltz, of longtime Denver punk band King Rat, and Cox met at a show years ago, but recently started talking about booking a Telluride gig through a friend of a friend.
“I saw his band King Rat play in Carbondale, like, eight years ago or something, then just kind of fell in love with them,” she said. “And he was friends with my friend or two. And then when I started, you know, hanging out, becoming friends with the guys, started getting more into the Denver music scene, I just sort of knew him. Then we started chatting about getting some shows together about a year ago.”
A punk rock poet, Schmaltz recently released his debut novel, “The Belcher,” an underground tome, which is a “Stan Lee meets Charles Bukowski,” as it’s been described. A fantasy fiction novel, Schmaltz’s superhero The Belcher drinks beer and fights injustice with supersonic belch-blasts of guttural decimation. His performance Thursday night will include acoustic songs related to characters in the book.
“I do a solo acoustic thing I call songer-singwriter music, which automatically lets someone know, ‘OK, well, this guy's a smartass.’ Either that or he can't spell. But most of the songs are from the characters in ‘The Belcher’ … three of the characters are songwriters. Most of this stuff is acoustic profanity, meaning most of the content is not suitable for radio play,” he said. “ … It's basically like a R-rated version of Woody Guthrie, with a little bit of David Allan Coe thrown in there. And Billy Bragg and Shel Silverstein. It's kind of a mishmash of the ethos of those four artists and, of course, just my own attitude. But the idea is these are short, punchy entertainment, acoustic songs that are basically flexing on all cylinders with my lyrical prowess to entertain a crowd.”
Since he began fronting King Rat in 1994 (the band’s first show was on Halloween that year), Schmaltz, who is also a journalist, has been able to showcase his writing prowess on and off the stage. While King Rat is still active, he explained he’s doing more solo shows, which is a different animal.
“It pushes me as a performer. Performing solo acoustic versus performing in a band, there's no real comparison, because it's a lot more work. And if you're having a bad night, everyone knows about it. So you have to be more disciplined, more focused, I think,” he said. “It's not as fun as playing in a punk rock band, but I can't nail these dudes down who are in their 40s and 50s with careers and mortgages to go play every weekend. If I could, I would. I've already done that for 27 years. So I've been doing the solo stuff for quite a while. It's a challenge because it's terrifying, but it's also rewarding. If things go well, it's really rewarding.”
The show, which includes a DJ set from Stephonix, will also be livestreamed on Cox and Schmaltz’s Facebook pages.
“Basically, you can log on to my Facebook page or Luke's Facebook page or whatever, and there'll be a link that you can click on and see this whole show live,” Cox said. “ … (Stephonix) is going to be DJing from Golden because he couldn't make it. He’s actually going to have his DJ system set up at his house, and he's going to stream it through the sound system at The Ride.”
So there’s no excuse to miss any part of the performance Thursday night.
