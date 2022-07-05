Wednesday, July 6
1) Market on the Plaza is today in Heritage Plaza featuring a free, family-friendly show as the market opens, at 11 a.m. Watch the fun, and then shop until 4 p.m.
2) Lizzy Plotkin and Natalie Spears are in concert Wednesday in Ridgway’s Courtyard, with seatings at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
3) Join astronomer Ramona Gaylord on the Wilkinson Public Library’s upper terrace Wednesday for an evening of stargazing, from 8:30-10 p.m.
Thursday, July 7
1) The Ride Festival is in town this week: nine artists perform in four historic Telluride venues through Sunday. Visit ridefestival.com to see what’s on.
2) Galleries and venues stay open a little later tonight for Telluride Art Walk from 5-8 p.m. See the list of shows at telluridearts.org.
3) Colorado scribes Peter Waldor, of Trout Lake, and Lisa Flowers (of Nederland) will be the guests at a Talking Gourds poetry reading tonight in the Transfer Warehouse. Admission is free; the reading starts at 5:30 p.m. Bring a poem or a story to share, if you’d like (the prompt is Celebrating Ruins).
Friday, July 8
1) Take a walking tour with a docent from Telluride’s Historic and Architectural Review Commission Friday. The stroll departs from the Telluride Historical Museum at 10 a.m.
2) Children’s songwriter and teaching artist Will Parker plays music for kids "from ages 1-100” at the Telluride Farmers Market on South Oak St. today. The show, which is sponsored by the Wilkinson Public Library, starts at 11 a.m.
3) The Telluride Jewish Community hosts a Shabbat Service and Happy Hour this evening in a private home downtown. Visit telluridejewishcommunity.com to learn more.
Saturday, July 9
1) The Telluride Historical Museum hosts Hike Into History this morning. Get the specifics of the destination, how difficult the hike may be and when the next Hike Into History takes place at tellluridemuseum.org.
2) There’s a Ouray County Pride dance party in Ridgway’s Sherbino Theater tonight featuring Beatrixx Kiddo. Everyone 18 and up is welcome; the celebration starts at 7:30 p.m.
3) The Ride Festival’s 2022 Sessions are still in, well, session through Sunday, featuring nine different acts across four historic venues. Learn more and purchase tickets at ridefestival.com.
Sunday, July 10
1) AA meetings are held every day in Telluride at Christ Church, and via Zoom (NA, Al-Anon and an AA gathering for women take place in the box canyon, as well). Meeting times are listed on the front page of the Daily Planet.
2) Heads up, teens: it’s Marvel Movie Week at the Wilkinson Public Library tomorrow, with fresh screenings every day this through Thursday at 11:30 a.m.
Monday, July 11
1) The library offers Chess and Cookies, the board game, yes, and also chess-piece-shaped shortbread confections from Pepperidge Farm, today in the magazine room from 3:30-5 p.m.
2) Longtime Telluride local Susan Kees will discuss her memoir, ‘Tandem Rowing,’ in the library’s program room tonight from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
3) Looking to get more involved in saving the planet? Attending a Citizen’s Climate Lobby Meeting is a good place to start. The non-partisan, national environmental group hosts a get-together tonight in the Montrose Regional Library at 5:30 p.m., and all are welcome. Phone 970-765-9095 with any questions, or visit citizensclimatelobby.org to learn more.
Tuesday, July 12
1) Ashley Boling hosts an entertaining stroll around town today at 1 p.m., sponsored by (and departing from) the Telluride Historical Museum. The weekly walk takes place, rain or shine, for about 90 minutes every Tuesday through the rest of the summer.
2) Eric Stucky performs under the stars tonight in Ridgway’s 610 Courtyard. Visit sherbino.org to purchase tickets.
3) The Telluride Art + Architecture festival returns to town this weekend after a two-year absence, and from 5-6 p.m. this evening, participants share their design passions at a Twenty by Telluride session in the Transfer Warehouse. Admission is free; the get-together is from 5-6 p.m. Visit tellurideartandarchitecture.com for a schedule of the festival.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.