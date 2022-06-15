For Greensky Bluegrass dobro player Anders Beck, coming to town for the Telluride Bluegrass Festival “feels like coming home,” he told the Daily Planet earlier this year.
“To play there every year for the last, I don't know, 10 years or so, whatever it's been, it feels like an honor to be a part of the festival was such an amazing musical history. It just feels it feels right.” He said. “Bluegrass music, whatever kind or whatever version of bluegrass that it is that we play, or anybody plays, it feels and sounds right in that valley.”
Beck shared stories of picking around campfires well into the night long before he and his bandmates won the festival’s 2006 contest a year before making their main stage debut. If Telluride has become the band’s adopted home, with a contingent of fanatical supporters, then Town Park has become like a home within a home, as Greensky Bluegrass has been holding down the Friday night headlining spot for most of the past 15 years. This year’s no different. Greensky Bluegrass will be right at home Friday night from 10:30 p.m. to midnight. The band is also playing a 10 p.m. NightGrass set at the Palm Theatre Thursday.
“It's not a stretch to say that I really feel like I grew up musically at that festival as far as bluegrass goes, and then started to headlining Friday night and for a lot of years in a row. It's emotional. It's certainly not lost on me, how important that place is to not only my musical history, but the band's musical history,” Beck explained. “Just being there and being on stage is amazing. People say that the view is so amazing just being in the crowd. I often joke that they should just start a band because when you come up on stage it’s even better. I joke about it, but that's kind of what I did.”
It’s not a stretch to say that the Telluride Bluegrass Festival launched the career of one of the most successful “bluegrass” bands of this century. The genre is in quotes there because even Beck admits they’re not “quite” a bluegrass band, but bring a variety of influences and sounds into the fold, including alternative country and Americana. It’s that eccentric mix that has made them such a stalwart in the scene. “All for Money,” the band’s 2019 album, shot to the top of the Billboard charts, including No. 1 on the Bluegrass Albums chart.
Greensky Bluegrass stayed busy the past two years as well, producing several livestream performances and finishing up another album, “Stress Dreams.”
“One of the songs on the album is called ‘Monument,’ and it's of become about COVID. I started writing it before the pandemic and then finished it during the pandemic with a friend of mine. It's about essentially losing this thing that we took so long to build, but knowing that it's going to come back, and you're hoping that it will come back in our lives or career. It's a sort of somewhat introspective song,” Beck said. “We also decided to write it from the perspective of like what the vibe would be of the first song you get to play coming back to 10,000 people at a festival. That's what we're kind of going for.
And then getting to play that song in front of a bunch of people feels amazing. Telluride certainly was certainly one of the places I was envisioning, when we were writing the song.”
Beck admitted Telluride is his favorite place to play, to nobody’s surprise. He doesn’t feel guilty saying that because he and the band have felt like they’ve become part of the community, let alone the festival tribe, over the past two decades. Telluride is a town where they can still check out Telluride Music Co. and talk shop with the guys there, before heading over to Elks Park for an impromptu jam.
“It's just so fun and exciting and just feeling the energy is really special right now. We’re so grateful to be able to do what we do,” he added. “ … We don't want to leave either, man.”
