A film critic's guide to Mountainfilm weekend

It’s a wonderful time to be in Telluride. The 45th Mountainfilm Festival fills the town with outdoor enthusiasts, filmmakers, and activists. There are so many great ways to experience Mountainfilm. Here’s a little guidance for those returning to the festival or visiting for the first time.
Most people attend the festival as passholders. Your first order of business is to go collect your pass. Head over to Hospitality at 122 S Oak Street. Look for the Mountainfilm banner. Hospitality is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. today, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sat/Sun and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Memorial Day.
Your next step is collecting your program so you can create your own personal festival schedule. You’ll want to download the Mountainfilm App so you can access all the latest information and stay on top of the TBAs — those are the films that will be added later, including the award-winning films that will screen on Monday.
Once you have your pass, plan to wear it all weekend. You’ll need to have it displayed to get into any venue. Now you can begin making reservations for the programs you’re planning to attend. You can make program reservations on the Mountainfilm App or online on your Mountainfilm Eventive account. You need to make reservations to guarantee your seat and you’ll want to be at the venue at least 30 minutes prior to the start of that event. It’s a great time to check in with other festival attendees to see what they’ve seen or discuss your favorite film. If you’re not in line early, you risk losing your reservation and the standby ticket line will happily take your spot.
There are lots of exciting events to choose from that aren’t film screenings too. This morning at the local bookstore Between The Covers at 9:30 a.m. is a book signing with author Cheryl Strayed. She’s written four books, including the No. 1 New York Times bestseller “Wild: From Lost to Found on the Pacific Crest Trail,” which was made into an Oscar-nominated film, “Wild”.
It’s difficult to decide which of the 105 films to add to your “Must See” list. Some of my favorite films in past years have been in the shorts programs.
I’d recommend choosing a mix of Shorts Programs and Features. There are 22 features and 83 short films curated into 12 programs. All of them are award-worthy environmental, social justice and/or adventure-themed films.
It’s an incredible lineup of films, many of them premieres. I’m looking forward to the latest from Oscar-winning filmmakers Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin. “Wildlife” follows conservationist Kris Tompkins on an epic, decades spanning love story as wild as the landscapes she dedicated her life to protecting.
Other feature films I hope to see: “Trees, and Other Entanglements” (director Irene Taylor), which weaves together stories of our connection and reliance on trees and “Impossible Town” (Meg Griffiths, Scott Faris), a look at one family’s obligations and trials with environmental justice in the Appalachians.
“We’re thrilled to be showcasing over 70 world, North American, U.S. and Colorado premieres, including a robust selection of films featuring under-represented voices,” says Festival Director Suzan Beraza. “We continue our tradition of highlighting films and subjects that celebrate indomitable spirit.”
Mountainfilm is honored to share the world premiere of “Earthside,” a film that captures one of the last expeditions of Mountainfilm hero Hilaree Nelson as she embarks on an all-women adventure above the Arctic Circle. This film will be screened on Sunday at High Camp as part of a tribute to Nelson and celebration of her life. The Hilaree Nelson Tribute and Saturday night Tribute Dance Party on Main Street are free and open to the public.
Additional world premieres include “The Orchestra Chuck Built,” a portrait of a tireless mentor transforming Black youth lives through music; “Daughter of the Sea,” a look at a South Korean all-women fishing community and its life-saving connections; “School of Fish,” the story of Indigenous people in Bristol Bay, Alaska, and their relationship to the salmon run; “Die Laughing,” a film about humor and freedom of expression in Cairo, where a punchline can get comedians jailed; and “Queens of the Break,” a spotlight on the pioneers of women’s surfing in Santa Barbara, California.
Mountainfilm is also excited to screen the world premiere and directorial debut of climber and longtime friend of the festival Timmy O’Neill, “Soundscape,” which follows blind adventure athlete Erik Weihenmayer as he tackles rock faces in the Sierra Nevada.
In addition to film programming, Mountainfilm’s beloved Coffee Talks will be returning, plus the Minds Moving Mountains Speaker Series and DocTalks. The Speaker Series kicks off Friday morning at High Camp and features climate activist, author and this year’s Guest Director Bill McKibben as he talks about activism at a crucial moment in the climate crisis. Other speakers include artificial intelligence creator David Hanson; journalists and photographers covering the Colorado River, Abrahm Lustgarten and Pete McBride; National Geographic Explorer, justice advocate and community organizer Juan D. Martinez Pineda; ecosystem disturbance researcher and film subject Nalini Nadkarni; and a festival wrap-up conversation with 2019 Guest Director Cheryl Strayed and renowned filmmaker Tom Shadyac.
Saturday and Sunday at 8 a.m. at locations throughout Telluride and Mountain Village, attendees can take part in Mountainfilm’s free Coffee Talks. These panels are informal discussions with experts and filmmakers highlighting engaging Q&A sessions on topics relevant to this year’s festival including freedom of the press, climate food solutions, artificial intelligence and social media, grassroots activism and how to tell stories of hope in times of crisis.
“Mountainfilm remains steadfast in its commitment to showcasing some of this past year’s finest documentaries in the genres of environment and sustainability, social justice, culture, activism, and, of course, edge-or-your-seat adventure programming,” said senior programmer Lucy Lerner.
Bolstering the festival’s already stacked program is this year’s cash awards. Passholders may cast their votes for their favorite feature films throughout the weekend to award a filmmaker with the $4,000 Audience Choice Feature and $1,000 Audience Choice Short — awarded at the Closing Picnic on Monday afternoon at Town Park.
Jury-selected awards include Best Documentary Feature ($5,000), Best Short Film ($1,000), Charlie Fowler Best Adventure Film ($2,500), Moving Mountains ($2,500), Women in Film ($2,500) and the Student Choice Award ($1,000).
Passes for the festival are still available at www.mountainfilm.org. If you are interested in volunteering for this year’s festival please contact volunteer@mountainfilm.org.
For the full lineup and schedule, visit www.mountainfilm.org or download the festival’s app.
Here’s to a great Mountainfilm weekend. Whether you’re joining the ArtWalk tonight, listening to a film discussion, or enjoying ice cream at the Ice Cream Social, you’ll find there’s plenty of fun even outside the theaters.
