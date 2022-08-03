"A Love Song," the film directed by local Max Walker-Silverman, premiered at Sundance Film Festival in 2022. Since the film's premiere, the work has received rave reviews featured in The Hollywood Reporter, Rolling Stone, and the New York Times to name a few. The film is certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with a critic rating of 96 percent.
"It's a very special thing to read a great writer's description of the work because, in a funny way, you make a movie because you are trying to say something you aren't able to put in a sentence. And then occasionally, a good writer can do so and phrase it more eloquently than I ever could. That's been a cool thing to experience," said Walker-Silverman.
"A Love Song" was filmed in Norwood and follows Faye (Dale Dickey) as she waits at a campsite for a childhood friend, Lito, played by Wes Studi. The film is framed by Lone Cone peak, which rises high above Norwood. The notable feature was referred to in a July 28 "critics pick" selection from the New York Times. Jeannette Catsoulis writes of a "soaring mountain" located "somewhere in Western Colorado." Still, anybody familiar with the region knows the location.
"In Faye and Lito, Walker-Silverman is honoring a certain kind of Western archetype, resilient and unsinkable and untethered," wrote Catsoulis.
Due to a surge in Covid cases, the 2022 Sundance Film Festival was held completely virtually. Instead of having a large public premiere in Park City, Utah — the festival’s home — Walker-Silverman and Jesse Hope, the film's producer, hosted the cast and crew party in Telluride. Hope and Walker-Silverman grew up here and still call Telluride home. During Sundance, they held a friends and family screening at the Nugget Theater.
"It was very special, in a way that the full chaos of the actual festival probably never could have been," said Walker-Silverman.
Although the premiere didn't work out exactly as planned, Walker-Silverman was able to travel with the film as it went through the festival circuit.
While showing online at Sundance, "A Love Song" was purchased by Sony's Stage 6 Films and Bleecker Street. Bleecker is distributing the film domestically in theatres, and Stage 6 will work on getting the film to international audiences.
Walker-Silverman and Hope are glad the film has had the opportunity to be shown in theatres and for audiences to have that cinematic experience.
"I like to sit in a room with strangers and be surprised by a movie. I always love going to the theaters when I get a chance, and I think our movie is no exception. It's a beautifully crafted movie, and you get a stronger sense of all the work that everybody put into it while in the theater and all the sound design and cinematography that make it more impactful," said Hope.
According to Walker-Silverman and Hope, they don't pay too much attention to the reviews, save for the big ones, like the New York Times or Rolling Stone.
"One of the multitudes of pleasures in ‘A Love Song,’ writer-director Max Walker-Silverman's elliptical yet deeply emotional character study, is that you eventually get to know this older woman, informational drip by informational drip, according to her own timetable," wrote David Fear from Rolling Stone, in his review titled, "'A Love Song' gives Dale Dickey the spotlight she deserves — finally."
In reviews from The Hollywood Reporter, Slant magazine and Indie Wire, the film was compared to Chloé Zhao’s “Nomadland.” Both films follow a middle-aged woman and encapsulate their respective protagonist's essence, and past and present hardships as she moves through a remote landscape.
Interestingly enough, explained Walker-Silverman, "A Love Song" was shot before the Oscar-winning "Nomadland" was released.
"Chloé Zhao is a great director, and I feel flattered and somewhat silly to be in any sentence with her. At the same time, I hope that one day, it won't be so strange and noteworthy to have two movies starring middle-aged women come out in a couple of years together," said Walker-Silverman.
Despite the national and international recognition "A Love Song" has received, Walker-Silverman and Hope are thankful for the community support that went into the film's production, including Walker-Silverman's mom working as their bookkeeper or a local's black lab playing a part in the film.
On Aug. 18, "A Love Song" will play at the Nugget Theater. The showing will be open to everybody and gives community members a chance to see the film on the big screen. Walker-Silverman anticipates "A Love Song" will come out on streaming services like Showtime after its theatrical run. For now, the film is only available in theatres.
"It feels like the film is coming full circle, showing it at the Nugget," said Hope. "It's where we grew up going to the movies, and it means a lot to us to be here with friends and family and give people a chance to see it in theaters here."
