Shakespeare in the Park opens Friday night

Shakespeare in the Park is a beloved summer tradition in many large cities and small towns across America.
On Friday night, Telluride Theatre’s decades-long tradition of Shakespeare in the Park returns for its 33rd year with a production of “Hamlet.” The Tragedy of Hamlet, Prince of Denmark, is Shakespeare’s longest play and arguably one of his most famous.
Director Becca Wolff describes Shakespeare as an “observer of human nature.” She attributes the popularity of stories like “Hamlet” and “Romeo and Juliet” to the playwright’s ability to encapsulate fundamental human experiences in his words.
While love is the theme at the forefront of “Romeo and Juliet,” in “Hamlet” it is death. “It (death) is this mystery we all have to face,” Wolff said. “How do I keep living when my loved one has died? We have this great poet and observer of human nature mediating on it. These are the mysteries of life.”
The story is set in Denmark and depicts Prince Hamlet and his attempts to exact revenge against his uncle, Claudius, who murdered Hamlet’s father in order to seize the throne. It is a story capable of endless retellings and adaptations by others.
Telluride Theatre will be presenting an abridged version of Hamlet. At its full length, the play would take over four hours.
“When I’m adapting a Shakespeare play, I’m not rewriting the words,” Wolff said. Some of the subplots were removed to shorten the play, which is about two hours long.
The idea for Shakespeare in the Park was originally conceived by director-producer Joseph Papp in 1954. Papp thought Central Park in New York City would be a great venue for performances of Shakespeare’s plays, which he believed should be available for everyone, regardless of class or economic status.
Telluride Theatre’s Shakespeare in the Park performances are regularly sold out. In a previous interview with the Planet, artistic director Sasha Cucciniello said people look forward to the show every year.
“Many say it’s their favorite of the year,” Cucciniello said. “I think some just love Shakespeare — his stories, language and the history of it. Sitting in his work, audiences feel transported to another time where problems, comedy and tragedy still live. There is a humanity, depth and joy to his work that calls to some. And I think people here really love to be outside doing anything, so there’s that.”
Much like how Shakespeare’s plays were originally performed at the Globe Theatre, audiences enjoy the show outdoors on the Town Park stage. The mountains surrounding Telluride provide a backdrop as dramatic as the action on stage.
The Globe Theatre was an open-air theatre in London constructed in 1599 by Shakespeare’s playing company, the Lord Chamberlain’s Men. It was destroyed by fire in 1613 and rebuilt a year later. A modern reconstruction of the Globe was opened in 1997 approximately 750 feet from the site of the original theatre.
Because the show begins in the early evening, it starts in daylight. As the play progresses, the sun sets and the audience is drawn into the illuminated performance on stage.
“You are hearing this heartbeat,” Wolff said. “The rhythm of iambic pentameter. Sometimes it is under the stars, sometimes with rain and rainbows…The way the language sounds casts a spell on you. I think listening to iambic pentameter is magical, even if you don’t understand every word.”
Wolff said rehearsals started in June and while there are 14 cast members, it took dozens of people to bring the show to life.
“Hamlet” tickets are on sale at telluridetheatre.org. The show runs through Saturday, July 29, on the Telluride Town Park stage with curtain at 8 p.m.
