For Anders Beck and Greensky Bluegrass, Telluride Bluegrass Festival changes everything

It’s not unusual for those among the roughly half a million folks who have attended the Telluride Bluegrass Festival over the last 50 years to have stories celebrating how a trip to the festival changed their lives.
But few can make a better claim than dobro player Anders Beck and his band, Greensky Bluegrass.
They were boosted into the spotlight by their band contest win in 2006, they found their final missing piece on their first mainstage set in 2007, and they are emblematic of the way the festival shaped a band that is now one of the leading proponents for the Telluride tradition of abandoning tradition and blazing new trails.
Greensky Bluegrass is playing its 13th TBF, including every festival since 2012. The band is among the most successful to ever win the band contest, and they have become a Friday night staple, elevating their status to that of standard bearers for the “new grass” spirit that distinguishes Telluride bluegrass from all other variants of the genre.
“Telluride is a bluegrass festival where everything’s allowed and encouraged, and that was kind of like a golden ticket,” Beck said of the impact Telluride has had on his band. “I felt like a lot of people thought bluegrass wasn’t allowed to do that, like on the East Coast. Telluride felt like a blessing to us.”
And while Telluride would never be described as a traditional bluegrass festival, that doesn’t mean it’s short on tradition.
Over a half century of history, it’s hosted the likes of Bill Monroe, Earl Scruggs and Ralph Stanley, but the festival was founded by musicians committed to taking the tradition of those founding musicians and moving them forward with influences from rock, jazz, reggae and an increasingly broad array of world music.
“Tradition for me is acoustic instruments,” Beck explains shortly after arriving in Telluride from Iceland earlier this week. “We play 20-minute songs, but we can still mash a bluegrass song pretty damn well. We do it every night. Our tradition may not have been Bill Monroe — it’s more Sam Bush and Tony Rice, Jerry Douglas, Bela Fleck. We’re like ‘once-removed,’ kind of the next wave of the tradition. We learned Flatt and Scruggs songs, but we learned them through Sam and Bela, listening to those guys.”
Beck had been living in Durango and working as the executive director at an environmental nonprofit around the year 2000 when he first heard Douglas and Sally Van Meter playing the dobro and saw his musical future come into focus. He’d been getting into bluegrass “by accident,” as he remembers it, and his “Holy shit!” moment came with the sounds wafting out of Elks Park as he walked by.
“It was what I’d been searching for,” Beck said of the dobro’s mind-expanding impact on him. “This festival absolutely changed the course of my life, and I don’t think I’ve ever thought about that until right about now. It was a huge left turn for me that day — everything changed. It led me to where I am now. It’s pretty amazing. It really changed everything for me.”
The Elks Park workshop put him on the right path, and years later his path crossed with Greensky Bluegrass’s trail — on stage at Telluride.
Beck sat in with the band when they played a mainstage set in 2007 as part of their prize for winning the band contest, and he became a permanent member that year, cementing the band’s five-man lineup, which hasn’t changed in 13 years.
“It’s brotherhood,” Beck said of their secret to longevity and stability as a band. “I’ve been driving around the country playing music with my four best friends for the past 15 years of my life. It’s family.”
Greensky will maintain a couple family traditions for the 50th TBF weekend. They’ll be playing their Friday night mainstage gig, with a genre-busting, high-energy set that channels the likes of New Grass Revival for new generations of bluegrass revolutionaries.
“We always try to figure out something to make it special, whether that’s cool guests or busting out a new song or something, because that mainstage slot is really important to us,” Beck said.
In some ways, their Thursday NightGrass set at the Palm Theater is even more special.
NightGrass has a long tradition, from back before it had a name, when the New Grass boys, Chris Daniels, and an endless stream of guest pickers would fill the tiny stage at the Sheridan Opera House for an afterhours jam that would stretch into the wee hours of the morning, often spilling back onto the main stage for a Sunday morning gospel set.
“NightGrass is probably the smallest show we play every year,” Beck said of the intimate gig. “It’s our hardcore Colorado fans. That little ball of energy in that theater is pretty special. We do three nights at Red Rocks, but we also do the Palm Theater and just let loose.”
NightGrass sets are guaranteed to feature all-star set-crashers sitting in to pick, and the shows often take on a unique theme of their own, as exemplified in Punch Brothers’ playing a full set of Radio Head covers back in 2009.
The hardcore audience is a result of the hard-to-score tickets.
Of the eight official NightGrass slots — including Leftover Salmon, Greensky Bluegrass, Sarah Jaroz, Nickel Creek, Yonder Mountain String Band, The Infamous Stringdusters, Sierra Ferrell and Punch Brothers — only the Nickel Creek Friday show had tickets still available by the time the Planet went to press on Tuesday with this story.
While Beck looks forward to seeing acts like the House Band, a Stringdusters gospel set, Robert Plant and especially Alison Krauss, he’s tight-lipped about what fans can expect from Greensky’s closing set on day three of the festival.
“If I told you it wouldn’t be special,” Beck said. “Be there Friday night — trust me!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.