It’s that time of year when nearly every box on the calendar is full of high-octane entertainment options around town, and this weekend is no different.
TROUT STEAK REVIVAL
Tonight (Friday,) Trout Steak Revival returns to the Sheridan Opera House for the fourth consecutive winter for another foot-stomping good time, featuring their signature energetic bluegrass and Americana sound. Though their music has a distinctly bluegrass feel, with spirited fiddle solos and lively banjo pickin’ in the vein of mountain country, the band demonstrates dexterous skill in leading audiences on a meandering musical journey through blended genres of roots, folk, indie and bluegrass. Tickets start at $25. Doors open at 8 p.m. for the 9 p.m. show.
On Jan. 31, the band released its fifth studio album, “The Light We Bring,” and Friday night concertgoers can look forward to a variety of new tunes from the album. All of the band’s four members write and contribute songs to the group’s repertoire, drawing from their individual musical backgrounds and life experiences to create original tunes.
“I think it’s just authentic to us,” fiddler Bevin Foley said. “It takes from all the roots that each of us individually have. Then we use those tools to write songs about our lives and what we see.”
The latest album, for example, features songs such as “Only a Moment,” for which Foley wrote a string arrangement that adds depth and drive to the nostalgic story of love lost. With woodwinds and horns added in the studio, the result is a full-bodied song that pulls listeners in to connect with the universal human experience of missing someone.
Foley noted that while songwriting can be challenging, it’s rewarding to see what began as a snippet of inspiration transform into something greater than the sum of its parts.
“Sometimes it’s a melody line, sometimes it’s a lyric line, sometimes it’s a rhythmic thing or a vibe of a song I want to write,” she said of the process of songwriting. “But I really like how it becomes very collaborative, because then it can be brought to the band and becomes bigger than I could have ever imagined.”
SAMANTHA FISH
Sunday night, Club Red welcomes guitarist Samantha Fish to the stage, who will perform her charismatic, fiery blend of blues and rock. Originally hailing from Kansas City, Missouri, Fish first picked up a guitar as a teenager and quickly developed a knack for it, nursing her emerging passion by sneaking into a local blues club to listen to touring musicians. By her early 20s, she had created a style all her own, featuring powerful vocals and soulful blues guitar.
Nonetheless, Fish refuses to be confined to any one genre, and her music is infused with edgy roots and rock influences.
“I’m never gonna be a traditional blues artist because that’s not who I am,” she said in a news release. “But it’s all the blues for me. When Muddy Waters and Howlin’ Wolf came out, what they were doing didn’t sound like anything that had been done in blues before. You’ve gotta keep that kind of fire and spirit. I’m never going to do Muddy Waters better than Muddy Waters, so I have to be who I am and find my best voice.”
The show will open with a performance by A.J. Fullerton, a Colorado native with a fat stack of Colorado Blues Society awards to his name. With a style centered on fingerpicking and slide guitar, that incorporates the upbeat grooves of rock and blues, Fullerton brings the country roots flavor to the evening’s fare.
Tickets, which can be purchased at clubredtelluride.com, start at $25. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. for the 8 p.m. show.
DOO WOP PROJECT
Also taking place Sunday night, Broadway stars will grace the Sheridan stage with the Doo Wop Project, which delighted and enlightened a sold-out crowd at the same venue in 2016. The project, which takes audiences on a musical voyage through the history of the doo-wop genre, starts with its genesis in 1940s New York and traces the genre through the height of its popularity in the ’60s and on to its indelible imprint on other styles of popular music.
The show boasts a star-studded ensemble with performers from Broadway musicals such as “Jersey Boys,” “A Bronx Tale” and “Motown: The Musical.” Audience members who don’t already possess a deep knowledge of the unique musical tradition will leave with a whole new appreciation for it.
“The Doo Wop Project is such an entertaining night for the whole family. They cover Motown classics all the way to current hits,” said Maggie Stevens, opera house marketing director. “If a cappella (although they play with a full band), Motown or just handsome men in tuxes doing choreographed dance moves is your jam, you can't miss this show.”
