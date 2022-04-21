Telluride Arts District is looking forward to summer, as the organization recently announced it is accepting applications for the Summer Bazaar June 24-26 at the Transfer Warehouse. Local artists and creators are welcomed to apply, which can be done online at telluridearts.org.
Tents, which are required, and table space are available to rent for $150 each, plus a 15 percent commission on sales. Telluride Arts charges a 15 percent commission on sales to cover credit card processing fees, bookkeeping, advertising and event administration.
“This is an open-air venue subject to weather and winds. The exterior gate will be locked overnight. Artists are welcome to leave crafts and supplies overnight, though all valuables must be locked and secured or removed,” according to a news release. “A musician or small band will perform live during the event for two hours each day. Drinks will be available for purchase for vendors and attendees in the evening on Friday and Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday.”
Rain is a possibility, so tents will be a necessity. Telluride Arts will have umbrellas for shoppers in case of a downpour, but vendors should bring a chair, table and any other exhibition supplies needed for their booth. Limited electricity is available. Vendors should indicate on their application if they will require an outlet in order for the organization to plan accordingly.
Artists are responsible for set up, take down, and all delivery, handling and removal of the artwork. Set up is scheduled for an hour or two before opening each day. The schedule is 4-7 p.m. Friday, noon to 7 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, with break down starting at 4 p.m. Sunday.
“We will assign the specific booth spaces closer to the event. If you have any needs or requirements as far as placement, please include that in your application,” the website indicates.
All items must have a price tag and be marked with a price and a three-letter code, which will be assigned.
“This is how we know where to attribute the sale at checkout, so please be sure to mark every item clearly,” according to the release.
All credit cards, checks and cash are accepted. Telluride Arts pays all processing fees out of the percentage of commission. The organization also collects and pays applicable state, county and city sales taxes. Vendors do not need a business license for the event.
“You will be functioning under the Telluride Arts license, and we’ll be sure to be current,” officials explained. “You will receive a check equal to the total amount of sales less the commission within two weeks. You will also receive a detail of your sales. Please note: Uncle Sam wants you to report your state and federal income taxes, if applicable.”
In the meantime, there are still things going on in the local arts scene during offseason. Friday is Earth Day, and the Wilkinson Public Library is celebrating with an extravaganza filled with everything from a morning nature hike (meet at the South Pine Street bridge at 8 a.m.) to a drop-in activity for kids in the youth area from 3-6 p.m. For a full list of Earth Day events, visit wilkinsonpubliclibrary.com.
If you’re looking to get out of the canyon, Naturita’s Camp V is celebrating its first birthday all weekend. A family style barbecue, outdoor movie and bonfire kick things off Friday night. Saturday features yoga, a Vtrove groundbreaking, hike and outdoor picnic, sunset performance by Joel Shearer, Zendo Stereo meditation, bonfire and fireworks. Sunday wraps the birthday bonanza up with brunch. For more information, visit campv.com.
